Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 18, 2022

Stocks turn lower on Wall Street after best week since 2020

The Associated Press

Updated 3:18PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks ended modestly lower on Wall Street Monday after giving up an early gain and bouncing around for much of the day.

The indecisive trading came a day after the market posted its best week since November 2020 and as the chair of the Federal Reserve said the central bank was prepared to move more aggressively if need be to contain inflation.

The S&P 500 slipped less than 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%.

Bond yields rose significantly. Crude oil prices rose just over 7%.

Media ratings agency Nielsen sank 6.9% after rejecting an acquisition offer.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0