Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 18, 2022

Tennessee State expanding technology program in Africa

Updated 7:22AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee State University is expanding a technology program for underserved students in Africa to four additional countries.

Ghana, Malawi, Nigeria and Zambia will join Liberia and South Africa with online courses taught by Tennessee State professors, the school said.

The program is part of a science, technology, engineering and math partnership with the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Apple Inc. provides iPads for participating students.

Robbie Melton, vice president of the Smart Technology Innovation Center at Tennessee State, says the programs for the new countries will start this fall.

The program, which started a year ago, is serving more than 300 high school and college students in three locations in Liberia and South Africa, the university said. Eligible high school and college students earn university and high school graduation credits.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0