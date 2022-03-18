Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 18, 2022

Stocks extend rally, notching biggest weekly gain since 2020

The Associated Press

Updated 3:12PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks rose for a fourth day in a row Friday, closing out their biggest weekly gain since November 2020.

The S&P 500 added 1.2%, bringing its weekly gain to 6.2%.

The Nasdaq climbed 2.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.8%. Investors have welcomed the long-expected pivot from the Federal Reserve from stimulating the economy to fighting inflation, which began this week with its first interest rate increase since 2018.

The price of oil remains above $100 a barrel as investors monitor the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.15%.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0