VOL. 46 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 18, 2022

St. Patrick’s Music City Half-Marathon, 10K and 5K. Shelby Park, Shelby Bottoms Greenway. Packet pickup and late registration, Fleet Feet Brentwood, 330 Franklin Rd, Friday, 3-6 p.m. Race day: 6:30-7:45 a.m. packet pickup and late registration, Riverview Pavilion @ Shelby Park. Half-marathon starts at 8 a.m., followed by 10K at 8:05 and 5K at 8:10. Post-race party 9 a.m.-noon by East Nashville Beer Works & The Ridge. Fees: Half-marathon $95, 10k $65, 5K $50 plus sign-up fee. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

Rutherford County Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the county’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Maury County Walk by Alzheimer’s Tennessee

River Walk Park, registration begins at 9 a.m., opening ceremonies at 10:30 and walk at 11 a.m. Pets welcome. Information

MONDAY, MARCH 21

Gallatin Chamber of Commerce Membership Luncheon

Speaker: James Dunn, executive director of the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability. Topic: Aging with Dignity and Quality of Life. Epic Event Center, 392 W. Main Street, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Chamber Member: $18 for reservations made by noon on the previous Friday, $20 after deadline, $25 at the door. Future members: $25. Reservations are required. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 22

TOSHA Spring 2022 Training

Basic Safety & Health. In-person training designed for safety and health professionals or safety committee members who oversee or participate in the maintenance or implementation of the company’s safety and health program. Hampton Inn & Suites, 325 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro. 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., lunch included. Fee: TN Chamber members $199, non-members $245. Registration required. More training opportunities: Walking-working surfaces, March 31, Murfreesboro; forklift and warehouse safety, Murfreesboro, April 5; 30-Hour OSHA for general industry, May 10-13, Murfreesboro. Information

Intro Nashville Program: Info Session

An initiative of the Nashville Chamber that provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. The multiday, immersive, virtual program will help establish new friendships, new ideas, new networks and new perspectives from a diverse group of people. Participants will receive Zoom login information in your registration confirmation email. 10-11:30 a.m. Information

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Join Gallatin Chamber members and visit various eateries in Gallatin. Guests are welcome to attend, but we ask that they consider becoming a regular member by joining the Gallatin Chamber of Commerce. Lunch is not sponsored, so please be prepared to purchase your meal. Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant & Grill, 124 Goodview Way, Suite A, Gallatin. Information

Gallatin Young Professionals Happy Hour

An opportunity for local young professionals to connect with peers, visit local eateries and build community. Big Trouble Brewing Company, 213 W. Main Street, Gallatin. 4-6:30 p.m. Information

WEDNEDSAY, MARCH 23

UT Extension Lunch & Learn – Herbs

Joann Brown will discuss growing and using herbs. UT Extension Office, 658 Hartsville Pike, Gallatin. Noon-1 p.m. Bring your own lunch. Additional event: March 30, Kim Hall discussing koi ponds. Information

THURSDAY, MARCH 24

Business Before Hours

This informal, social networking event is designed to connect you with business professional from across Rutherford County. Bring plenty of business cards. AdamsPlace, 1925 Memorial Blvd., Murfreesboro. Fee: $15 no registration is required. Information

Off The Clock – Business After Hours

A networking event for business professionals. Each event benefits a local nonprofit. Ticket includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and a beverage ticket. 5-6 p.m. Rosendin Electric will be hosting the event at Historic Stonewall, 332 E. Main Street, Gallatin. Proceeds goes to the Sumner County Museum. Register to attend. Fee: $10. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 25

Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials centered on the issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room- Building A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Fee: Free, but registration requested. Information

Good Morning Gallatin Legislative Series

Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown will present a city update. Hampton Inn, Gallatin, 980 Village Green Crossing. 7:30- 9 a.m. This program is open to both chamber members and future members. Registration required. Information

MONDAY, MARCH 28

Women in Business Luncheon March

Guest Speaker: Jam Stewart, vice president corporate affairs, Mars Petcare. Topic: Driving Positive Change. Women in the workforce are uniquely equipped to positively impact their company and community. The luncheon will kick-off with 30 minutes of networking and begin at noon. Space is limited, so advance registration is encouraged. The Harpeth Hotel, 130 2nd Ave. N., Franklin. Fee: $55 Members, $75 Non-members. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

American Red Cross Nissan Lifesaver Luncheon

Theme: Celebrating Women in Philanthropy. The chapter will honor several women who have made significant impacts in Tennessee with their philanthropic work. The honorees include: Humanitarian Award: The Women of the Lynn Family, Loretta Lynn and Tayla Lynn; Mission Award: Danielle Breezy, meteorologist, WKRN News2; Nashville Area Volunteer Award: Denisha White; Lifesaver Award: Katie Crumbo, FNP-BC. Belmont University, Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, 2020 Belmont Blvd. Grammy award winning artist Amy Grant will be the keynote speaker. Tickets are now on sale for $75. 11:30 a.m. registration and seating. Information