Meharry’s Hildreth joins Reagan-Udall board

VOL. 46 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 18, 2022

The Reagan-Udall Foundation for the Food and Drug Administration has elected four new Board members, including James E.K. Hildreth, M.D., Ph.D., president and CEO of Meharry Medical College.

Hildreth is credited with groundbreaking work around AIDS and HIV and was the first African American to hold a full tenured professorship in basic research at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He has published more than 90 scientific articles and is the owner of 11 patents based on his research. He joins the board this month.

The Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA is an independent 501(c)(3) created by Congress to advance regulatory science to help the U.S. Food and Drug Administration accomplish its mission. The FDA Foundation works to improve health and safety through stakeholder engagement and public-private partnerships that facilitate innovation, foster the use of real-world evidence and identify modern tools and polices to keep pace with today’s rapidly evolving science.

TN Business Roundtable adds 6 to board of directors

The Tennessee Business Roundtable announced the addition of six member executives to its board of directors for the 2022 term, including three from Nashville. They are:

• Competitiveness Council chair and director: Matt Haskell, partner, Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin PLLC, Nashville

• Health Council chair and director: Nancy Anness, chief advocacy officer, Ascension Saint Thomas, Nashville

• At-Large Director: Colton Mulligan, president & CEO, Fox Fuel Creative, Nashville

• Education Council chair and director: David Pickler, president & CEO, Pickler Wealth Advisors, Collierville

• Workforce Council chair and director: Chris Snow, senior vice president and chief human resource officer, American Residential Services LLC, Memphis

• At-Large Director: Dakasha Winton, senior vice president and chief government relations officer, BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, Chattanooga

Airport Authority names 2 to leadership team

The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority has named Kristy Bork as assistant vice president, finance, and Shayleen Schutz as director of emergency management.

Bork will be responsible for managing the treasury and accounting functions at MNAA and ensuring compliance with all applicable laws, MNAA board policy directives and MNAA investment policies.

She brings nearly 10 years of airport finance and administration experience to this role, previously serving as assistant director of aviation, finance and administration for Springfield-Branson National Airport. She also worked for the city of Springfield, Missouri, as an internal auditor.

Schutz will oversee MNAA’s Emergency Operations Center, Joint Information Center and Airport Communications Center.

Most recently, she served the city & county of San Francisco with San Francisco International Airport Emergency Management and the San Francisco Covid Command Center. She previously was the director of emergency preparedness for the Massachusetts Port Authority, which owns and operates three airports including Boston-Logan, container and cruise ship terminals, and commercial and residential holdings in the Seaport District.

Schutz began her career as a government contractor, conducting training and exercises for communities in more than 30 states and territories and for the United States Senate and The White House.

Ladd joins First Farmers as chief compliance officer

First Farmers and Merchants Bank has added Ashley Y. Ladd as chief compliance officer. Ladd brings nearly 10 years of legal experience to the bank’s leadership team, including six years in banking compliance and as an in-house banking attorney.

Ladd assumes the position previously held by Autumn J. Osborne, who retired at the end of 2021. Ladd will be responsible for ensuring First Farmers’ compliance with laws and regulatory requirements.

Ladd is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and completed her Doctor of Jurisprudence degree at Nashville School of Law.