VOL. 46 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 11, 2022

Wright scores 24 to carry Vanderbilt over Belmont in NIT

Updated 7:03AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Jordan Wright had 24 points as Vanderbilt defeated Belmont 82-71 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Liam Robbins had 14 points and three blocks for Vanderbilt (18-16). Rodney Chatman and Scotty Pippen Jr. each had 10 points.

Will Richard had 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Bruins (25-8). Nick Muszynski added 13 points and five assists, and Ben Sheppard had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

