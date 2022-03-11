Home > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 11, 2022
Stocks rally on Wall Street as oil prices keep falling
Updated 3:13PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday as inflation worries ebbed and oil prices slid.
The S&P 500 gained 2.1% after a report showed inflation's rapid acceleration paused at the wholesale level last month.
The wilder action was in oil and Asian stock markets, where tighter anti-COVID measures in China are raising worries.
Oil tumbled more than 6%, and a barrel of U.S. crude fell below $97.
Stocks in Hong Kong sank more than 5% for a second straight day.
Treasury yields were mixed as the Federal Reserve began its highly anticipated two-day meeting on rates.