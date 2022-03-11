Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 11, 2022

Stocks rally on Wall Street as oil prices keep falling

Updated 3:13PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday as inflation worries ebbed and oil prices slid.

The S&P 500 gained 2.1% after a report showed inflation's rapid acceleration paused at the wholesale level last month.

The wilder action was in oil and Asian stock markets, where tighter anti-COVID measures in China are raising worries.

Oil tumbled more than 6%, and a barrel of U.S. crude fell below $97.

Stocks in Hong Kong sank more than 5% for a second straight day.

Treasury yields were mixed as the Federal Reserve began its highly anticipated two-day meeting on rates.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0