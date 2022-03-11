Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 46 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 11, 2022

Stocks sway lower, crude oil slides to $100 per barrel

The Associated Press

Updated 3:16PM
Stocks swayed lower on Wall Street Monday, crude oil prices fell and bond yields rose sharply as waves of market-moving forces crash into each other.

Markets remained jumbled as investors try to assess the various impacts on the economy from the war in Ukraine, upcoming rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and new virus lockdowns in China.

The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and closed 0.7% lower, the Nasdaq fell 2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed just barely in the green.

The 10-year Treasury yield, a benchmark for mortgage rates, touched its highest level since the summer of 2019.

