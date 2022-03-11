Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 11, 2022

Police chiefs group president resigns, director suspended

Updated 7:17AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Officials with the Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police say its president has resigned following an investigation into its financial accountability and "personnel issues."

According to WSMV-TV, Manchester Police Chief Mark Yother resigned as the association's president on March 8 after the association held an emergency meeting. Executive Director Maggi Duncan was suspended on March 2.

Franklin Police Chief Deb Faulkner will serve as interim president.

"The integrity the TACP has demonstrated for over 50 years will continue to be our goal.," Faulkner said in a statement. "There will be swift and deliberate action to correct all issues identified during this assessment, as approved by the Board of Directors and TACP membership."

The Tennessean reports that the association started a commission in September to examine its preparedness and fitness. The commission eventually reported several accountability issues, sparking the board's actions.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0