The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 11, 2022

Stocks fall again as uncertainty over Ukraine war persists

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell again after another bumpy day of trading on Wall Street Friday, marking the fourth losing week in the last five.

Uncertainty about the war in Ukraine and persistently high inflation have continued to knock markets around.

The S&P 500 gave up an early gain and ended 1.3% lower. Oil prices ended 3.1% higher after flip-flopping earlier.

They're the latest swings for global markets, which have been rocked by dramatic hour-to-hour reversals in prior weeks amid uncertainty about where inflation and the global economy are heading.

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates at its meeting next week.

