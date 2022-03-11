Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 11, 2022

Jack Daniel's producer to suspend operations in Russia

NASHVILLE (AP) — Iconic whiskey maker Jack Daniel's will become the latest company to suspend business operations in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement to WKRN-TV, Louisville, Kentucky-based Brown-Forman Corp., Jack Daniel's parent company, said Thursday that it was suspending operations "to allow the company time to assess the current environment."

The company added that it was also suspending all sales marketing activities in Russia and paused hiring for its new distribution company that had been scheduled to launch in July.

Companies across a variety of industries have suspended some or all of their Russian operations in recent days, including McDonald's, Exxon-Mobil, General Electric and Netflix.

Brown-Forman also produces other popular brands like Woodford Reserve and Old Forester.

