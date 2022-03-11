Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 11, 2022

Stocks slip, oil prices turn lower as uncertainty continues

Updated 3:14PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks slipped on Wall Street Thursday as markets remain choppy amid uncertainty about where inflation, interest rates and the global economy are heading.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, its fifth drop in the last six days. The slide marks another reversal for U.S. stocks, which just a day earlier surged to their biggest gain since June 2020.

Oil prices had their own swings, with a barrel of U.S. crude jumping as much as 5.7%, before ending down 2.5%.

The worry in markets is the economy may be set to struggle under a toxic cocktail of persistently high inflation and slowing growth.

