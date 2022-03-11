Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 11, 2022

Biden announces major non-NATO ally status for Colombia

Updated 2:45PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he intends to designate Colombia as a major non-NATO ally, a step that will provide the Latin American nation with certain benefits in the areas of defense, trade and security cooperation.

Biden made the announcement during a White House meeting with outgoing Colombian President Ivan Duque.

"I'm proud to announce that I intend to designate Colombia a major non-NATO ally," Biden said. "That's exactly what you are, a major, major non-NATO ally, and this is a recognition of the unique and close relationship between our countries."

Duque said he appreciated Biden's decision, saying the step recognized "values and the principles that we have shared."

Major non-NATO ally is a designation under U.S. law that provides foreign partners with certain benefits in the areas of defense, trade and security cooperation, according to the State Department, and is a symbol of the close ties the U.S. shares with such countries.

However, these countries are not entitled to the same security guarantees as full-fledged members of the NATO alliance, as NATO member countries are not obligated to defend a major non-NATO ally that comes under attack.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0