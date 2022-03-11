Ascention St. Thomas announces large Nashville Yards presence

VOL. 46 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 11, 2022

Ascension Saint Thomas has announced a strategic agreement with Southwest Value Partners and AEG, joint venture partners and co-developers of the Nashville Yards entertainment district and music venue, to become a founding partner of the 18-acre Nashville Yards, as well as the exclusive naming rights partner for the project’s open plaza and green space, to be known as Ascension Saint Thomas Landing.

As part of the multiyear agreement, Ascension Saint Thomas will serve as the development’s official health care partner.

Ascension Saint Thomas will be prominently featured at Nashville Yards with custom brand integration across the development. This will include year-round exposure within the development’s signage network and messaging within Nashville Yards’ mobile app and digital channels.

The agreement will also expand the health system’s footprint into downtown Nashville with an on-site clinic within the development’s retail footprint.

“Ascension Saint Thomas has a longstanding commitment to community partnerships with the goal of making innovative and personalized care accessible to all Middle Tennesseans,” said Tim Adams, president and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas. “We are excited to bring best-in-class resources to those who live and work in downtown Nashville through this partnership.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Ascension Saint Thomas, with whom we so completely share a commitment to health and community,” said Cary Mack, managing partner, Southwest Value Partners. “We look forward to together elevating the quality of life for residents and visitors alike at Nashville Yards.”

The site will include a landscaped open area, spanning the west side of the project from Broadway to Church Street and will serving as a “front door” to Nashville Yards.

Ascension Saint Thomas says it will engage guests through various entertainment touch points, while strengthening its ties to Nashville’s urban core. These will include custom on-site activations and community events such as curated concerts, speaker series and event programming at the development’s 4,000-capacity, state-of-the-art live music venue.