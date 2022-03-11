USDA funds prevention study after 2021 Tennessee floods

VOL. 46 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 11, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Federal officials say they are funding a project that will look into what infrastructure could help prevent further flooding in a community where rushing waters killed 20 people.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture news release says it will study whether improvements through the Watershed and Flood Prevention Operations Program could help curb flooding in Trace Creek in Humphreys County, and specifically in Waverly.

In August 2021, deadly flooding devastated the city of Waverly.

USDA officials say the project is among those funded through President Joe Biden's infrastructure law. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has previously announced a study of the creek in the wake of the floods.