Weaver, Scalzo to lead Waller’s health care team

VOL. 46 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 11, 2022

Jennifer Weaver and Eric Scalzo have been named leaders of Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP’s health care industry team, which includes more than 200 attorneys advising health care providers and investors across the country.

Weaver is a litigator who defends health care providers in False Claims Act cases throughout the United States. Scalzo is a corporate mergers and acquisitions lawyer handling complex transactions in the physician and dental practice management space.

Weaver is recognized for her experience defending health care providers by Chambers USA and Best Lawyers. She earned her J.D. in 1997 from Columbia University. She earned her B.F.A. from New York University.

Scalzo is recognized for his transactional experience in the health care industry by Best Lawyers and Super Lawyers. He earned his J.D. in 2011 from William & Mary Law. He earned his B.A. in 2008 from Siena College.

K&L Gates names Patten Nashville managing partner

K&L Gates has appointed Lauren Patten managing partner for its Nashville office.

Patten, a Nashville native, joined K&L Gates upon the establishment of the Nashville office in early 2021. A member of the firm’s complex commercial litigation and disputes group, Patten is a trial lawyer who handles complex commercial disputes, arbitrations, and internal investigations and has represented clients in both jury and bench trials in state and federal courts. She has represented local and global companies for more than 13 years.

K&L Gates’ Nashville office now includes more than 40 lawyers across a variety of practice groups, including health care, litigation, corporate, intellectual property, finance, real estate and construction, among others. The office has added nearly two dozen lawyers since its launch, and provides the firm and its clients access to one of the nation’s fastest-growing markets, including in areas such as health care, technology and investment.

TriStar Hendersonville names Campbell CMO

TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center has selected Keith Campbell, M.D., for the role of chief medical officer for the hospital, effective March 2. He replaces Dr. Chris Wells, who served as chief medical officer from 2018 until his retirement in December 2021.

Campbell joins TriStar Hendersonville from HCA Healthcare’s Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and Sunrise Children’s Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada, where he served as associate chief medical officer for the last year. In that role, he was instrumental in leading an initiative that decreased the facility’s average length of stay by more than 20%, developed and oversaw the implementation of new sepsis protocols and workflows that cut sepsis mortality by 40% and led the implementation of enhanced recovery after surgery protocols, among other successes.

Before Sunrise, Campbell was medical director of informatics at Tenet Healthcare, based in Dallas. Campbell has more than 25 years of experience in the medical field. He practiced in general, vascular and trauma surgery from 2002 to 2004 in Kingsport, and general and vascular surgery from 2004 to 2010 in Knoxville.

He earned his medical degree from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, completed a residency in general surgery at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, and a fellowship in thoracic surgery at the University of Missouri Clinics and Hospitals, Columbia, Missouri.

Hastings taps McDonald for managing director

Gene McDonald, AIA, LEED Green Associate, has joined Hastings as managing director. He brings 20 years of experience in the programming, planning and design of institutional, academic and multifamily architecture.

McDonald has been responsible for the design of large-scale projects nationally, including higher education and student life work at Notre Dame University, Drexel University, Oberlin College, University of Illinois Champaign Urbana, University of California San Diego and the University of Iowa.

He worked in Chicago for nearly two decades with Solomon Cordwell Buenz and Harley Ellis Devereaux. He earned his master of architecture from the University of Pennsylvania and a degree in architecture from the University of Kentucky.

McDonald is an active member of the Society for College and University Planning, Association of College and University Housing Officers – International, American Institute of Architects, Urban Land Institute and the U.S. Green Building Council.

MP&F adds 4 associates, accounting specialist

MP&F Strategic Communications has added Mitch Beard, accounting specialist, and staff associates Ellie Morris, Emma dela Peña, Grace Reed and Gunnar Eng.

Beard joins MP&F with almost 10 years of experience in corporate and governmental finance. His previous experience includes working as a senior financial accountant for Big Machine Label Group and Sumner County Schools. Beard is a graduate of the University of Mobile.

Morris has returned to Nashville after earning a degree in business marketing and a minor in communications from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Morris gained experience from previous internships with BissCom Consulting & Services and MP&F.

Emma dela Peña graduated from Belmont University in December with a degree in public relations and a double minor in dance and corporate communications. She previously interned with MP&F, Belmont’s Office of Communications and New York City-based agency Bullfrog and Baum.

Reed graduated from Towson University in May 2021 with a degree in mass communications. After spending a semester abroad in Antigua, Guatemala, Reed held various social media and event planning internships in the Office of Student Activities and the Mass Communications Department at Towson.

Gunnar Eng holds a journalism degree from Lipscomb University. While in school, he produced video packages and wrote articles for the school’s news network, Lumination News.

Veterinary group honors Middle Tennesseans

The Tennessee Veterinary Medical Association honored four Middle Tennesseans recently during the Music City Veterinary Conference. Award winners are nominated and chosen by an awards committee of their peers.

This year’s winners include:

Lifetime Achievement Award – Dr. Donald Headrick, founder of Williamson County Animal Hospital, Franklin (retired)

Distinguished Service Award – Dr. Margaret Phillips, Clovercroft Veterinary Hospital, Franklin

Outstanding Practitioner of the Year – Dr. Shaun Reynolds, Williamson County Animal Hospital, Franklin

John C. New Service Award – Dr. Hayley Robinson, Belle Meade Animal Hospital, Nashville

BELL Construction promotes Moreland to director

Brentwood-based BELL Construction has promoted D. Glenn Moreland to director of preconstruction. Moreland joined BELL in 2015 and previously served as preconstruction manager.

Moreland has more than 35 years of experience across various roles in the construction industry, including project management, preconstruction and estimating. In his new role, Moreland will remain involved in the majority of the company’s building projects and will be responsible for managing the preconstruction and estimating team, coordinating the procurement process; building relationships with developers, owners, architects, subcontractors, suppliers and trade partners on BELL’s contracts.

Wilt, Williams to join TN Sports Hall of Fame

Vanderbilt University’s Toby Wilt and the late David Williams II will both be included as part of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Wilt, a football player and golfer at Vanderbilt, is a native of Evanston, Illinois. He lettered 1963-1965 as a running back on the Commodores’ football team before joining the Vanderbilt Golf team and represented Vanderbilt at the SEC Championships during his senior season.

In 1991, Wilt co-founded the Golf Club of Tennessee in Kingston Springs, and in 1998 Wilt co-founded the Music City Bowl. Wilt also has served as official starter at the Masters’ Golf Tournament since 2018.

Williams was the first Black athletics director in the SEC and the first Black vice chancellor at Vanderbilt. During Williams’ 15 seasons overseeing Vanderbilt Athletics, the Commodores won four National Championships in baseball, bowling and women’s tennis. Williams joined the Law faculty in 2000 when he began working in Vanderbilt administration as a vice chancellor, general counsel and secretary of the University. In 2002, student affairs were added to his responsibilities, followed by Athletics in 2003. During the final 13 years of his tenure, Vanderbilt student-athletes earned a cumulative 3.0 GPA every year. Williams died Feb. 8, 2019, shortly after announcing his retirement.

Wilt and Williams join Titans star defensive end Jevon Kearse, Maryville College coaching legend Randy Lambert, Sharrieffa Barksdale, R.A. Dickey, Harry Galbreath, Nikki McCray-Penson and Tony White from the University of Tennessee, Nashville Predators star David Legwand, Memphis football standout Artis Hicks, and Trevecca basketball legend David Suddeth as members of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

Commercial Law Institute elects officers, directors

The Mid-South Commercial Law Institute has announced the election of five new directors to its 25-member board to serve five-year terms. They are:

• Maggie Reidy, staff attorney, Chapter 13 trustee, Nashville

• David Holesinger, trial attorney, United States trustee, Chattanooga

• Ray C. Johnson Jr., staff attorney, Chapter 13 trustee, Chattanooga

• James P. Roberts, Burr & Forman LLP, Birmingham

• Wendy Geurin Smith, Shuttleworth PLLC, Memphis

The following individuals will serve as officers for the next year:

• President: Shanna Fuller Veach, career law clerk to Hon. Suzanne H. Bauknight Knoxville

• Vice president/president-elect: James E. Bailey III (Butler Snow, LLP, Memphis

• Secretary: Cynthia N. Podis, Podis & Podis, Nashville

• Treasurer: Stephen D. Barham, Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel PC, Chattanooga

Immediate Past President: Tracy M. Lujan, career law clerk to the Hon. Randal S. Mashburn, Nashville