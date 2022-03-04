Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 4, 2022

Tennessee company recalls hand sanitizer containing methanol

Updated 6:37AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

LEWISBURG (AP) — A Tennessee company said it is voluntarily recalling 1-gallon containers of hand sanitizer after it was found to contain methanol, which can cause illness or death.

Tennessee Technical Coatings Corp. is recalling all lots of Hand Sanitizer Isopropyl Alcohol Antiseptic 75%, which was distributed in Tennessee to retail customers and wholesale companies between April 2020 and August 2020, the company said.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration analysis found the product contained methanol, which could cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, damage to the central nervous system or death, the company said.

Anyone who uses the product on hands is at risk, but children or adults who ingest it are most at risk for methanol poisoning, the company said.

"Tennessee Technical Coatings has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall," the company said in a news release.

Batch numbers under recall are 00421002, 00422001, 00429001, 00521001, 00622003 and 00806001.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0