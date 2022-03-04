Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 4, 2022

Stocks wobble lower, crude climbs after US bans Russian oil

Updated 3:16PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended lower after another day of yo-yoing between gains and losses after crude oil prices rose anew as the U.S. banned imports from Russia.

The price of nickel surged so much that trading for the metal was shut on Tuesday as the economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to rock markets.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% after careening between a loss of 1% and a gain of 1.8%.

Wide swings have become common as investors struggle to guess how high oil prices will go, and how much they'll weigh on the economy and further stoke inflation.

Crude prices rose more than 3%.

