VOL. 46 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 11, 2022

Farm to Tap Festival. The Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild will host the second festival Saturday noon-4 p.m. at Tailgate Brewery, 7300 Charlotte Pike, Nashville. The event is held in partnership with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, encouraging the use of homegrown farm products in locally made craft beer. $50. Tickets, information

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

Rutherford County Chamber 101 Orientation

An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minded professionals, gain useful information about the county’s business climate and learn about the benefits of becoming a Chamber member. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Maury Alliance Membership 101

Attend our Membership 101 session to learn how to maximize your membership and discover the many ways to get involved. You will also will learn about Maury Alliance and meet other new and existing members. Maury Alliance, 106 West 6th St. 1-2 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Gallatin Shamrock Run 5k & 10k

The fun run through Historic Downtown Gallatin is in its 17th year and benefits The Gallatin Chamber Foundation, a 501(c)(3) that exists to encourage, promote and support innovative enhancement projects and creative initiatives within Gallatin. Primarily flat course. 10K participants will run the 5K course twice and have a little more than 90 minutes to complete the race. Participants in the 5K will be grouped by estimated completion time and have 60 minutes to finish. Fees begin at $30. 6:30-9 a.m. Information: 615 452-4000

MARCH 12-13

Clarksville Home Show 2022

An excellent opportunity to get a head start on home ideas for the spring. Meet vendors throughout the industry who can help with landscaping ideas, home improvement projects or tell you all about what is new and fashionable. Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 8 Champion’s Way, Clarksville. Fee: General Admission: $5. Children 11 and younger and active-duty military with valid ID free. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 15

Intro Nashville Program: Info Session

Intro Nashville, an initiative of the Nashville Chamber, provides participants with the tools that help unlock connections to the city. The multiday, immersive program provides participants new friendships, ideas, networks and perspectives from a diverse group of people within our growing community. Participants will receive their Zoom login information in their registration confirmation email. 10-11:30 a.m. Additional sessions: March 17, 10-10:30; March 22, 1-1:30 p.m.; March 24, 10-10:30 a.m.; March 29, 1-1:30 p.m.; March 31, 10-10:30. Information

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

Chamber West: What’s Next for Nashville’s Entrepreneurs

Guest Speaker John Murdock, chief operating officer of the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, will share about the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Nashville region. Hampton Inn & Suites – Green Hills, 2324 Crestmoor Road. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Gallatin Young Professionals Let’s Get Lunch

Join Gallatin Young Professionals as they venture out to various local eateries to grow networks and exchange ideas. This event takes place at a new spot every month on the third Wednesday and is Dutch-style. Double Dogs, 1620 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Information

Gallatin Habitat for Humanity Conversation

Habitat for Humanity of Sumner County and Gallatin Shalom Zone are hosting a neighborhood meeting to discuss the purchase of property on the corner of Dorothy Jordan. An open discussing with the community for suggestions and input on this project. Gallatin Shalom Zone, 600 Small St., Gallatin. 4-5 p.m. Information

Maury Alliance Young Professionals Mixer

Enjoy a drink, meet other Young Professionals and win door prizes at Vintage Winery This is a casual event, and everyone is welcome. Vintage Winery, 616 N. Main St., Columbia. Free, but RSVPs appreciated. 5-6:30 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

Industry Roundtable

Coffee will be provided, and a Chamber team member will be at each meeting in an effort to better connect members and resources. The Gathering Place by Bit-O-Heaven, 450 W Main Street. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Free to chamber members. Registration required. Information

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Society Gala

Deborah Roberts, ABC News senior national affairs correspondent, is the keynote speaker for the 15th annual event, which will take place at 6 p.m. in Middle Tennessee State University’s Student Union Ballroom. The gala recognizes donors of $1,000 or more within the calendar year to the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation. The Dr. Liz Rhea Philanthropist Award will be presented to Sydney Boerner and the late Dr. Jim Boerner. The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Physician Champion award will be presented to Dr. Richard A Rogers. Information

Maury County Walk by Alzheimer’s Tennessee

River Walk Park, registration 9 a.m.-noon, opening ceremonies 10:30, walk begins 11 a.m. Pets welcome. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 29

Celebrating Women in Philanthropy

The American Red Cross, Nashville Area Chapter, will host the Nissan Lifesaver Luncheon at Belmont University, Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, 2020 Belmont Blvd. Grammy award winning artist Amy Grant will be keynote speaker. The chapter will honor several women who have made significant impacts in Tennessee with their philanthropic work. The honorees include: Humanitarian Award: The Women of the Lynn Family, Loretta Lynn and Tayla Lynn; Mission Award: Danielle Breezy, meteorologist - WKRN News2; Nashville Area Volunteer Award: Denisha White Lifesaver Award: Katie Crumbo, FNP-BC. Tickets are now on sale for $75. 11:30 a.m. registration and seating. Information