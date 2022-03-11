Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 10 | Friday, March 11, 2022

Top Davidson County residential sales for February 2022

Updated 7:36AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Top residential real estate sales, February 2022, for Davidson County, as compiled by the Nashville Ledger.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
6129 Hillsboro Nashville 37215 2/24 Ellis Michael 6129 Hillsboro LLC $4,675,000
5894 Ashland Nashville 37215 2/15 Stern Adam; Stern Kristin PGT Trust $3,650,000
4514 Harpeth Hills Nashville 37215 2/23 Hopke Renee; Hopke William J Chandelier Dev Inc $3,408,253
2005 Cromwell Nashville 37215 2/24 Chapman William T IV Trustee Calderon Rafael A $3,100,000
501 Westview Nashville 37205 2/8 Phillips Oliver C Fry Julian $3,100,000
3821 West End Nashville 37205 2/1 McAlevey Lynne H Trustee Melkus Kenneth $3,000,000
4401 Tyne Nashville 37215 2/15 Tsd Holdings LLC Turner Kelli $2,850,000
601 Madison Nashville 37208 2/23 Pelican Funds LLC Mainland Germantown LLC $2,791,000
721 Lakeshore Old Hickory 37138 2/4 Lakeshore Pointe Realty LLC Apple Johnie M $2,725,000
3925 Cross Creek Nashville 37215 2/28 Carleton Heather Anne; Carleton Jerry Francis Province Builders LLC $2,585,000
913 Lawrence Nashville 37204 2/15 Butcher Celia R; Butcher Jack Province Builders LLC $2,500,000
5415 Stanford Nashville 37215 2/14 Hauff Jessica; Vidaureeta Rafael Butterworth Christopher; Hargett Charles $2,375,000
1808 Sweetbriar Nashville 37212 2/18 Brian Duke Bevans Revocable Living Trust; Sheri L Bevans Revocable Living Trust Eftekhari Georgette; Eftekhari Shervin; Eftekhari-Asl Shervin $2,250,000
7 Wynstone Nashville 37215 2/15 Schmidt Jordan Talbott Mahsa; Talbott Masha $2,200,000
2024 Kingsbury Nashville 37215 2/15 DP CA Residence Trust Baker Gary D; Baker Laura B $2,145,000
130 Windsor Nashville 37205 2/17 Pritchett William Huber Todd C $2,040,000
916 Acklen Nashville 37203 2/1 Nowinski Robert II Paragon Group LLC $2,000,000
955 Draughon Nashville 37204 2/9 Beegle Jessica Paige Build Nashville LLC $1,950,000
105 Page Nashville 37205 2/28 Lane Holding LLC Miller Alastair; Miller Lauren $1,800,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 2/25 Mullens Mary Colleen Apperson Michael W $1,780,000
601 Madison Nashville 37208 2/14 Owens Bradley Ryan Mainland Germantown LLC $1,756,500
6451 Worchester Nashville 37221 2/28 Ross Keri Ann Baycora Leyla $1,750,000
5200 Hickory Hollow Antioch 37013 2/10 Rowan Propco LLC 5200 Hickory Hollow Partners LLC $1,750,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 2/8 Hamby Chris; Hamby Sherri 1600 West End Ave Partners LLC $1,750,000
4305A Utah Nashville 37209 2/17 Lothenbach Frank Jr Trustee Richland Building Partners LLC $1,680,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 2/17 Sub Innovations LLC 1600 West End Ave Partners LLC $1,668,000
4712 Tanglewood Nashville 37216 2/17 Hackett Family Trust Mabee Janelle M; Mabee Steven R II $1,650,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 2/15 Mitchell Jan El Caballero Joaquin G Jr Trustee $1,650,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 2/17 Cargile Robert Matison III 1600 West End Ave Partners LLC $1,638,000
3438 Stokesmont Nashville 37215 2/25 Blackwelder Mgmt Group LLC Harris Morgan $1,625,000
329 McKennell Nashville 37206 2/1 M Squared LLC Southern Exchange & Acquisition Inc Trustee $1,625,000
707B Crescent Nashville 37205 2/18 Denker Henrik Bmb Properties $1,615,000
1610B 6th Nashville 37208 2/2 Smith Ryan Donnell Bennu Business Holdings LLC $1,595,000
518 Wilson Nashville 37215 2/11 Geraci Living Trust Mulle Katie Stone $1,587,500
4807 Dakota Nashville 37209 2/17 Veenstra Zachary Build Nashville Db2 LLC $1,550,000
1812 Holly Nashville 37206 2/3 Hulse Ethan Apg Rentals LLC $1,550,000
1808 Blair Nashville 37212 2/24 Evans Brent Joseph; Mueller Dorothee Alexandra Pilkington Richard $1,500,000
900 20th Nashville 37212 2/11 Fiala Bruce A; Fiala Katie Oconnell Webb Kalen P; Webb Michael R $1,500,000
705 Darden Nashville 37205 2/18 Top of the Hill Enterprises LLC H Gail Gibson-Milliron Revocable Trust $1,475,000
1909 Russell Nashville 37206 2/24 Goldman Gregg Davis Ryan P $1,450,000
4013 Colorado Nashville 37209 2/23 Dettwiller Ann Kathryn Baker Matthew G $1,400,000
6400 Harding Nashville 37205 2/18 Day Suzanne Bercut Trustee Bowler Gail H Trustee $1,400,000
6212 Hickory Valley Nashville 37205 2/3 Vintage South LLC Dashiff Michael D $1,400,000
411 Prestwick Nashville 37205 2/7 Winsett Elizabeth Moats Shelley $1,389,595
1615 5th Nashville 37208 2/28 Newman Brian T Dabrowski Catherine R $1,367,000
2308 White Nashville 37204 2/1 Hall Brandon Koehler Snyder William Francis $1,365,000
706 Cantrell Nashville 37215 2/1 Bartek Stephen III Davies Michael Bremner Trustee $1,340,000
4112 Idaho Nashville 37209 2/1 Murray Jessica L BRG LLC $1,325,500
946B Glendale Nashville 37204 2/18 Rowley John Posnik Oksana $1,325,000
2416 Linden Nashville 37212 2/2 Efinger James K Hyde Const Group LLC $1,324,000
1411 Old Hickory Brentwood 37027 2/1 Home Capital LLC Cary William James $1,300,000
3800 Nebraska Nashville 37209 2/23 Jackson Matthew Davidson Kathleen $1,270,000
840 Woodmont Nashville 37204 2/11 Havill Aaron Michael; Havill Courtney E Silvers Bernie; Silvers Jodie $1,265,000
114 47th Nashville 37209 2/14 Jmb Holdings LLC Richland Building Partners LLC $1,208,325
1904 Kimbark Nashville 37215 2/10 Hood Kristen Prince Brittany Walker $1,200,000
103 Pembroke Nashville 37205 2/17 Culp Lacey; Culp William B III Smith David H; Smith Gardner O $1,200,000
224 Heady Nashville 37205 2/17 224 Heady LLC Cavazos Gary D Estate $1,200,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 2/22 Gray Jill E Obmascik; Gray Michael J Wohlers Chad $1,200,000
6201 Bresslyn Nashville 37205 2/2 Marengo St Inv LLC Top of the Hill Enterprises LLC $1,200,000
815 Forest Acres Nashville 37220 2/16 Moorad Jan Coleman Brian D $1,200,000
1900 Oakhill Nashville 37206 2/14 Amos Allison Earley; Amos Anthony Jason Paragon Group LLC $1,200,000
909 Gilmore Nashville 37204 2/16 Kelly Megan Douglas Slaughter Jeffrey Carl $1,200,000
2059 Timberwood Nashville 37215 2/8 Marcus Kent Trustee Sauder Donald R Trustee $1,200,000
3635 General Bate Nashville 37204 2/3 Phillips Bradley Shulman Adam Charles $1,199,900
515 Church Nashville 37219 2/1 Watson Kevin Hardie William Huger III Trustee $1,175,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 2/22 Signature Six LLC 1600 West End Ave Partners LLC $1,164,000
1110 Sigler Nashville 37203 2/17 2015 Lucas Family Trust Price Amber $1,150,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 2/8 Haley Richard Wallace 1600 West End Ave Partners LLC $1,149,000
26 Washington Nashville 37205 2/10 Waltemath Gary Potter Thomas K $1,140,000
5662 Cloverland Brentwood 37027 2/3 5662 Cloverland LLC Crabtree Diane Moseley $1,125,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 2/9 Coury Robert S 1600 West End Ave Partners LLC $1,117,000
1414 Woodmont Nashville 37215 2/7 Hampton George Marfell Jason Thomas $1,101,000
2537 Park Green Old Hickory 37138 2/16 Grand Gors LLC Music City Classics Inc $1,100,000
2607 Whites Creek Nashville 37207 2/16 2607 Whites Creek Pike LLC 1 Public Homes LLC; Fedorovich Edward $1,100,000
5304 Brentview Hills Nashville 37220 2/9 Walne James A Paden Matthew Terry $1,076,000
2725 Westwood Nashville 37204 2/18 Loecher Brittany; Loecher Nikolas Westwood I LLC $1,055,000
732 Greeley Nashville 37205 2/3 Garwill LLC Belote Eloise G $1,050,000
128 Abbottsford Nashville 37215 2/2 J& B Realty Holdings LLC Brent Michael D Executor $1,040,000
325 Chamberlin Nashville 37209 2/24 Beckner James Lancaster Jr Dwyer Steven $1,040,000
6136 Chickering Nashville 37215 2/9 Chesnut Infill Gp Sandidge Kent IV $1,030,000
4413 Charleston Place Nashville 37215 2/10 Grice Charles A Whitefield Lowell C Trustee $1,025,000
1311 Tyne Nashville 37215 2/10 J L Holloway LLC Hatch Deborah Lunn $1,000,000
705 27th Nashville 37208 2/17 Burrell Sisters Mgmt LLC Thrive At City Heights LLC $1,000,000
2130 Buena Vista Nashville 37218 2/18 Fed Dev LLC Mayo Dianne S; Mayo Marable Lee Jr $1,000,000
707 27th Nashville 37208 2/8 Nash Keary Elizabeth Thrive at City Heights LLC $1,000,000
3721B West End Nashville 37205 2/17 Elizabeth Meade Wills 1999 Irrevocable Trust Carpenter Mona L $995,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 2/17 Raver C Cybele 1600 West End Ave Partners LLC $992,000
1708 Carvell Nashville 37203 2/10 Bmb Properties Jenkins Paul $990,000
1502 Kirkwood Nashville 37212 2/3 Mohindra Mikas Tudor David M $985,000
1213 5th Nashville 37208 2/15 1213 5Th Ave N LLC Boyd Irene R $975,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 2/25 Kimberly Anderson Stone Consolidated Trust Pfeiffer Matthew R; Pfeiffer Whitney $975,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 2/16 Chargerco Properties II LLC 1600 West End Ave Partners LLC $961,205
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 2/18 Khoukaz Maya Hartsell Joey Scott $960,000
2224 Castleman Nashville 37215 2/11 Adcox James M III Trustee Knestrick Andrew $960,000
1029 14th Nashville 37212 2/14 Spence Leigh Ann 1029 14Th Avenue Partners LLC $950,000
2937 Primrose Nashville 37212 2/28 Sasser Kathryn Hays Reynolds Zachary $950,000
3418 Acklen Nashville 37212 2/18 Noble Kash C; Sillers Tia M Yancey Cynthia K S $950,000
1311 Lillian Nashville 37206 2/11 Huseby Homes LLC Huseby Robert D $930,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 2/8 Debelak Angela Kimberly 1600 West End Ave Partners LLC $920,000
1413 Hawkins Nashville 37203 2/24 Zajicek Che B; Zajicek Jorie Adams Grayson Hill $910,000
1306 Gartland Nashville 37206 2/9 Gallagher Alisha Mae Shim Erin L $909,000
20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 2/17 Clement Debra N; Clement Robert B Jr Hamby Christopher W; Hamby Sherri L $890,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 2/23 Womack Stephen B 1600 West End Ave Partners LLC $889,000
1813 Rosewood Nashville 37212 2/9 Griffin-May Allacyn Lee Mills Frank C $887,550
1803 Hillside Nashville 37203 2/18 Carlone David; Carlone Heidi Stewart Christine Marie; Stewart Jeffrey $887,000
2035 Overhill Nashville 37215 2/25 Jarvis John Barlow Budhwani Hina $875,000
4035 Sneed Nashville 37215 2/11 White Pines Building Group LLC Wood E Thomas; Wood Nicki Pendleton $875,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 2/16 Wilford Obadiah 1600 West End Ave Partners LLC $874,000
1014A Mitchell Nashville 37206 2/4 Juarez Ruben Checkerboard Properties $870,000
1257 John Nashville 37210 2/28 Lms Homes LLC 1257 John St LLC $869,000
416 17th Nashville 37206 2/24 Murphy Leslie S Pedigo William J III $865,000
315 Fann Nolensville 37135 2/14 Hearn Brandon; Hearn Constance Marie Macey Linda Kay; Macey William Edgar III $865,000
2000 Natchez Nashville 37212 2/17 1029 14Th Avenue Partners LLC Moore James $855,000
6717 Greeley Nashville 37205 2/22 Build Nashville Db2 LLC Bailey Nancy $850,000
1711 Sherwood Nashville 37216 2/22 Baker Jillian; Baker Patrick E Craven Alyson Holland; Craven Richard Oliver $850,000
3804 Harding Nashville 37215 2/7 Webber Gerald Welch Michael Bradley $850,000
1014B Mitchell Nashville 37206 2/14 Erb Sarah; Pedder Jamie Checkerboard Properties $850,000
131 Woodmont Nashville 37205 2/10 Winkle Virginia Elizabeth Randall Schofield Hal $849,900
1104 Petway Nashville 37206 2/28 Dold Hollis; Karam Claire Minchew Alan B $836,500
521 Garfield Nashville 37208 2/25 Faulks Steven Lee Dangelo Carine $835,000
125 Postwood Nashville 37205 2/2 J& B Realty Holdings LLC Yeary Hubert E $835,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 2/8 Pyles Steven Craig Trustee 1600 West End Ave Partners LLC $832,000
1126 Haysboro Nashville 37216 2/14 Amplexus Properties LLC Foster Patrick S $830,000
2000 Scott Nashville 37206 2/2 Cordes Lindsay Meehan Shawn $826,000
1002 Division Nashville 37203 2/14 Going Easy Nashville LLC Williams Amanda; Williams Cary $825,000
6016 Deal Nashville 37209 2/22 Bush Maria Eileen Price MCH Const Of Tn LLC $825,000
200 Rising Sun Old Hickory 37138 2/28 Nelly Jeffrey Todd Parli Jared M $805,000
6228 Williams Grove Brentwood 37027 2/10 Fennell Crystal D Trustee Everett James C $801,000
749 Meade Nashville 37205 2/3 Fripalm Land Co LLC Esquivel David R $800,000
336 Ewing Nashville 37207 2/22 Ldg Land Holdings LLC McCarthy Colin Michael $800,000
826 Kirkwood Nashville 37204 2/14 Boulevard Nashville LLC; Colson Services LLC Braden Alfonzo III; Brown Bernice; Brown Melvin Lamont; Spencer Dorothy M; Spencer Dorothy Mae $800,000
4309C Gallatin Nashville 37216 2/9 Kumar Joanne Trustee Blue Sky Const Inc $799,900
1105 Paris Nashville 37204 2/1 Bolton Stephen Casey Young Charles W IV $795,000
21 Roehrig Old Hickory 37138 2/18 Gammon Daniel Martin; Sullivan Allison Maureen Drees Premier Homes Inc $792,810
811 48th Nashville 37209 2/1 Williamson Andrew Diaz Jonathan A $790,000
506 Buchanan Nashville 37208 2/15 Lipe Nathan R Totin Alexis; Totin Chris $787,000
5007 Tennessee Nashville 37209 2/3 Forman Anna Oak Proerty LLC $785,000
6210B Pennsylvania Nashville 37209 2/22 Meyers Chadwick Dwight Gunnar; Small Brooke Nicole City Limits Const LLC $779,000
611 49th Nashville 37209 2/28 Bosshard Zachary Douglas Mayo Zachary Tyler $775,000
2118 Westwood Nashville 37212 2/16 Warden Trina R Kain Mary Thomas Trustee $775,000
6210A Pennsylvania Nashville 37209 2/15 Nielson Karin M City Limits Const LLC $775,000
6624 Upton Nashville 37209 2/1 Ellenbogen Machael Wood Clay Bass $765,000
2500 White Nashville 37204 2/17 2500 White Rental Owner Spe LLC Midtown Realty LLC $761,250
8041 Highway 70 Nashville 37221 2/1 Bryant Kenton Hodges Anna Rebecca $760,000
1631 Northview Nashville 37216 2/11 Gardwill LLC Bond Iola M Estate; Murray Shirley M Executrix $760,000
4907 Georgia Nashville 37209 2/22 Ashland Rentals LLC Bryant Gary L $751,000
503 Arrowwood Nashville 37220 2/22 Halinski Julie; Halinski Peter Michael Thackston Jenny; Thackston Peter Allen $750,000
714 27th Nashville 37208 2/25 Spartan King LLC Jp Investment Group LLC $750,000
5007B Tennessee Nashville 37209 2/18 Phillips Hunter Kirby Oak Property LLC $749,000
65 Lindsley Nashville 37210 2/7 Siddiqi Jeffrey Muse Nashville LLC $739,900
2500 White Nashville 37204 2/17 2500 White Rental Owner Spe LLC Midtown Realty LLC $739,000
5312 Indiana Nashville 37209 2/22 Nunnelley Steve Jefferson Adam; Lean Michael D; McElduff Ashley R $736,000
2246 Greenwood Nashville 37206 2/18 Roe Alyssa; Roe William Parker McMunn Brittany N; McMunn Kyle D $731,000
335 Vivelle Nashville 37210 2/9 Ybarra Tyler Rlp Const LLC $730,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 2/9 Pride Nick 1600 West End Ave Partners LLC $725,725
2500 White Nashville 37204 2/17 2500 White Rental Owner Spe LLC Midtown Realty LLC $724,375
1616 West End Nashville 37203 2/9 Gillooly Timothy E 1600 West End Ave Partners LLC $721,500
1141 Shelton Nashville 37216 2/28 North Nathan Ira; Rawson Taylor Cecil Thomas N $720,000
6117 Deerbrook Nashville 37221 2/1 Lorance Kevin A Dinsmore Michael O $720,000
3000 Poston Nashville 37203 2/8 Savia Marie A Trustee Bhatia Kapil $718,000
1823 Tammany Nashville 37216 2/24 Johnson Rosemary; Schmidler Adam Mitchell Misty $710,000
1215 Greenfield Nashville 37216 2/16 Dubray Cory; Dubray Taylor Snyder Charles W Jr; Snyder Stacy Ries $705,000
904B Marilyn Nashville 37209 2/23 J& V Austin Family Inv Ltd Wieczorek Stephanie $703,500
1237 Preston Nashville 37206 2/16 Gavin Barry; Gavin Melissa Burkett Homes Inc $700,000
3517 Pleasant Valley Nashville 37204 2/23 2K Dev LLC Stahl Andrew $700,000
4778 Drakes Branch Nashville 37218 2/2 Morton Christopher B& D Dev Group LLC $700,000
524A Stevenson Nashville 37209 2/2 Gobble Christopher A WLC Const LLC $700,000
335 Vivelle Nashville 37210 2/9 Ybarra Tyler RLP Const LLC $700,000
5205 Stallworth Nashville 37220 2/22 Field Taylor Oliva Veronica $700,000
1012 Maynor Nashville 37216 2/1 Jeremiah Jennifer Sweat Joshua $700,000

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0