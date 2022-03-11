Top Davidson County residential sales for February 2022

|6129 Hillsboro
|Nashville
|37215
|2/24
|Ellis Michael
|6129 Hillsboro LLC
|$4,675,000
|5894 Ashland
|Nashville
|37215
|2/15
|Stern Adam; Stern Kristin
|PGT Trust
|$3,650,000
|4514 Harpeth Hills
|Nashville
|37215
|2/23
|Hopke Renee; Hopke William J
|Chandelier Dev Inc
|$3,408,253
|2005 Cromwell
|Nashville
|37215
|2/24
|Chapman William T IV Trustee
|Calderon Rafael A
|$3,100,000
|501 Westview
|Nashville
|37205
|2/8
|Phillips Oliver C
|Fry Julian
|$3,100,000
|3821 West End
|Nashville
|37205
|2/1
|McAlevey Lynne H Trustee
|Melkus Kenneth
|$3,000,000
|4401 Tyne
|Nashville
|37215
|2/15
|Tsd Holdings LLC
|Turner Kelli
|$2,850,000
|601 Madison
|Nashville
|37208
|2/23
|Pelican Funds LLC
|Mainland Germantown LLC
|$2,791,000
|721 Lakeshore
|Old Hickory
|37138
|2/4
|Lakeshore Pointe Realty LLC
|Apple Johnie M
|$2,725,000
|3925 Cross Creek
|Nashville
|37215
|2/28
|Carleton Heather Anne; Carleton Jerry Francis
|Province Builders LLC
|$2,585,000
|913 Lawrence
|Nashville
|37204
|2/15
|Butcher Celia R; Butcher Jack
|Province Builders LLC
|$2,500,000
|5415 Stanford
|Nashville
|37215
|2/14
|Hauff Jessica; Vidaureeta Rafael
|Butterworth Christopher; Hargett Charles
|$2,375,000
|1808 Sweetbriar
|Nashville
|37212
|2/18
|Brian Duke Bevans Revocable Living Trust; Sheri L Bevans Revocable Living Trust
|Eftekhari Georgette; Eftekhari Shervin; Eftekhari-Asl Shervin
|$2,250,000
|7 Wynstone
|Nashville
|37215
|2/15
|Schmidt Jordan
|Talbott Mahsa; Talbott Masha
|$2,200,000
|2024 Kingsbury
|Nashville
|37215
|2/15
|DP CA Residence Trust
|Baker Gary D; Baker Laura B
|$2,145,000
|130 Windsor
|Nashville
|37205
|2/17
|Pritchett William
|Huber Todd C
|$2,040,000
|916 Acklen
|Nashville
|37203
|2/1
|Nowinski Robert II
|Paragon Group LLC
|$2,000,000
|955 Draughon
|Nashville
|37204
|2/9
|Beegle Jessica Paige
|Build Nashville LLC
|$1,950,000
|105 Page
|Nashville
|37205
|2/28
|Lane Holding LLC
|Miller Alastair; Miller Lauren
|$1,800,000
|1212 Laurel
|Nashville
|37203
|2/25
|Mullens Mary Colleen
|Apperson Michael W
|$1,780,000
|601 Madison
|Nashville
|37208
|2/14
|Owens Bradley Ryan
|Mainland Germantown LLC
|$1,756,500
|6451 Worchester
|Nashville
|37221
|2/28
|Ross Keri Ann
|Baycora Leyla
|$1,750,000
|5200 Hickory Hollow
|Antioch
|37013
|2/10
|Rowan Propco LLC
|5200 Hickory Hollow Partners LLC
|$1,750,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|2/8
|Hamby Chris; Hamby Sherri
|1600 West End Ave Partners LLC
|$1,750,000
|4305A Utah
|Nashville
|37209
|2/17
|Lothenbach Frank Jr Trustee
|Richland Building Partners LLC
|$1,680,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|2/17
|Sub Innovations LLC
|1600 West End Ave Partners LLC
|$1,668,000
|4712 Tanglewood
|Nashville
|37216
|2/17
|Hackett Family Trust
|Mabee Janelle M; Mabee Steven R II
|$1,650,000
|515 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|2/15
|Mitchell Jan El
|Caballero Joaquin G Jr Trustee
|$1,650,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|2/17
|Cargile Robert Matison III
|1600 West End Ave Partners LLC
|$1,638,000
|3438 Stokesmont
|Nashville
|37215
|2/25
|Blackwelder Mgmt Group LLC
|Harris Morgan
|$1,625,000
|329 McKennell
|Nashville
|37206
|2/1
|M Squared LLC
|Southern Exchange & Acquisition Inc Trustee
|$1,625,000
|707B Crescent
|Nashville
|37205
|2/18
|Denker Henrik
|Bmb Properties
|$1,615,000
|1610B 6th
|Nashville
|37208
|2/2
|Smith Ryan Donnell
|Bennu Business Holdings LLC
|$1,595,000
|518 Wilson
|Nashville
|37215
|2/11
|Geraci Living Trust
|Mulle Katie Stone
|$1,587,500
|4807 Dakota
|Nashville
|37209
|2/17
|Veenstra Zachary
|Build Nashville Db2 LLC
|$1,550,000
|1812 Holly
|Nashville
|37206
|2/3
|Hulse Ethan
|Apg Rentals LLC
|$1,550,000
|1808 Blair
|Nashville
|37212
|2/24
|Evans Brent Joseph; Mueller Dorothee Alexandra
|Pilkington Richard
|$1,500,000
|900 20th
|Nashville
|37212
|2/11
|Fiala Bruce A; Fiala Katie Oconnell
|Webb Kalen P; Webb Michael R
|$1,500,000
|705 Darden
|Nashville
|37205
|2/18
|Top of the Hill Enterprises LLC
|H Gail Gibson-Milliron Revocable Trust
|$1,475,000
|1909 Russell
|Nashville
|37206
|2/24
|Goldman Gregg
|Davis Ryan P
|$1,450,000
|4013 Colorado
|Nashville
|37209
|2/23
|Dettwiller Ann Kathryn
|Baker Matthew G
|$1,400,000
|6400 Harding
|Nashville
|37205
|2/18
|Day Suzanne Bercut Trustee
|Bowler Gail H Trustee
|$1,400,000
|6212 Hickory Valley
|Nashville
|37205
|2/3
|Vintage South LLC
|Dashiff Michael D
|$1,400,000
|411 Prestwick
|Nashville
|37205
|2/7
|Winsett Elizabeth
|Moats Shelley
|$1,389,595
|1615 5th
|Nashville
|37208
|2/28
|Newman Brian T
|Dabrowski Catherine R
|$1,367,000
|2308 White
|Nashville
|37204
|2/1
|Hall Brandon Koehler
|Snyder William Francis
|$1,365,000
|706 Cantrell
|Nashville
|37215
|2/1
|Bartek Stephen III
|Davies Michael Bremner Trustee
|$1,340,000
|4112 Idaho
|Nashville
|37209
|2/1
|Murray Jessica L
|BRG LLC
|$1,325,500
|946B Glendale
|Nashville
|37204
|2/18
|Rowley John
|Posnik Oksana
|$1,325,000
|2416 Linden
|Nashville
|37212
|2/2
|Efinger James K
|Hyde Const Group LLC
|$1,324,000
|1411 Old Hickory
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/1
|Home Capital LLC
|Cary William James
|$1,300,000
|3800 Nebraska
|Nashville
|37209
|2/23
|Jackson Matthew
|Davidson Kathleen
|$1,270,000
|840 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37204
|2/11
|Havill Aaron Michael; Havill Courtney E
|Silvers Bernie; Silvers Jodie
|$1,265,000
|114 47th
|Nashville
|37209
|2/14
|Jmb Holdings LLC
|Richland Building Partners LLC
|$1,208,325
|1904 Kimbark
|Nashville
|37215
|2/10
|Hood Kristen
|Prince Brittany Walker
|$1,200,000
|103 Pembroke
|Nashville
|37205
|2/17
|Culp Lacey; Culp William B III
|Smith David H; Smith Gardner O
|$1,200,000
|224 Heady
|Nashville
|37205
|2/17
|224 Heady LLC
|Cavazos Gary D Estate
|$1,200,000
|1212 Laurel
|Nashville
|37203
|2/22
|Gray Jill E Obmascik; Gray Michael J
|Wohlers Chad
|$1,200,000
|6201 Bresslyn
|Nashville
|37205
|2/2
|Marengo St Inv LLC
|Top of the Hill Enterprises LLC
|$1,200,000
|815 Forest Acres
|Nashville
|37220
|2/16
|Moorad Jan
|Coleman Brian D
|$1,200,000
|1900 Oakhill
|Nashville
|37206
|2/14
|Amos Allison Earley; Amos Anthony Jason
|Paragon Group LLC
|$1,200,000
|909 Gilmore
|Nashville
|37204
|2/16
|Kelly Megan Douglas
|Slaughter Jeffrey Carl
|$1,200,000
|2059 Timberwood
|Nashville
|37215
|2/8
|Marcus Kent Trustee
|Sauder Donald R Trustee
|$1,200,000
|3635 General Bate
|Nashville
|37204
|2/3
|Phillips Bradley
|Shulman Adam Charles
|$1,199,900
|515 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|2/1
|Watson Kevin
|Hardie William Huger III Trustee
|$1,175,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|2/22
|Signature Six LLC
|1600 West End Ave Partners LLC
|$1,164,000
|1110 Sigler
|Nashville
|37203
|2/17
|2015 Lucas Family Trust
|Price Amber
|$1,150,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|2/8
|Haley Richard Wallace
|1600 West End Ave Partners LLC
|$1,149,000
|26 Washington
|Nashville
|37205
|2/10
|Waltemath Gary
|Potter Thomas K
|$1,140,000
|5662 Cloverland
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/3
|5662 Cloverland LLC
|Crabtree Diane Moseley
|$1,125,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|2/9
|Coury Robert S
|1600 West End Ave Partners LLC
|$1,117,000
|1414 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37215
|2/7
|Hampton George
|Marfell Jason Thomas
|$1,101,000
|2537 Park Green
|Old Hickory
|37138
|2/16
|Grand Gors LLC
|Music City Classics Inc
|$1,100,000
|2607 Whites Creek
|Nashville
|37207
|2/16
|2607 Whites Creek Pike LLC
|1 Public Homes LLC; Fedorovich Edward
|$1,100,000
|5304 Brentview Hills
|Nashville
|37220
|2/9
|Walne James A
|Paden Matthew Terry
|$1,076,000
|2725 Westwood
|Nashville
|37204
|2/18
|Loecher Brittany; Loecher Nikolas
|Westwood I LLC
|$1,055,000
|732 Greeley
|Nashville
|37205
|2/3
|Garwill LLC
|Belote Eloise G
|$1,050,000
|128 Abbottsford
|Nashville
|37215
|2/2
|J& B Realty Holdings LLC
|Brent Michael D Executor
|$1,040,000
|325 Chamberlin
|Nashville
|37209
|2/24
|Beckner James Lancaster Jr
|Dwyer Steven
|$1,040,000
|6136 Chickering
|Nashville
|37215
|2/9
|Chesnut Infill Gp
|Sandidge Kent IV
|$1,030,000
|4413 Charleston Place
|Nashville
|37215
|2/10
|Grice Charles A
|Whitefield Lowell C Trustee
|$1,025,000
|1311 Tyne
|Nashville
|37215
|2/10
|J L Holloway LLC
|Hatch Deborah Lunn
|$1,000,000
|705 27th
|Nashville
|37208
|2/17
|Burrell Sisters Mgmt LLC
|Thrive At City Heights LLC
|$1,000,000
|2130 Buena Vista
|Nashville
|37218
|2/18
|Fed Dev LLC
|Mayo Dianne S; Mayo Marable Lee Jr
|$1,000,000
|707 27th
|Nashville
|37208
|2/8
|Nash Keary Elizabeth
|Thrive at City Heights LLC
|$1,000,000
|3721B West End
|Nashville
|37205
|2/17
|Elizabeth Meade Wills 1999 Irrevocable Trust
|Carpenter Mona L
|$995,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|2/17
|Raver C Cybele
|1600 West End Ave Partners LLC
|$992,000
|1708 Carvell
|Nashville
|37203
|2/10
|Bmb Properties
|Jenkins Paul
|$990,000
|1502 Kirkwood
|Nashville
|37212
|2/3
|Mohindra Mikas
|Tudor David M
|$985,000
|1213 5th
|Nashville
|37208
|2/15
|1213 5Th Ave N LLC
|Boyd Irene R
|$975,000
|515 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|2/25
|Kimberly Anderson Stone Consolidated Trust
|Pfeiffer Matthew R; Pfeiffer Whitney
|$975,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|2/16
|Chargerco Properties II LLC
|1600 West End Ave Partners LLC
|$961,205
|1212 Laurel
|Nashville
|37203
|2/18
|Khoukaz Maya
|Hartsell Joey Scott
|$960,000
|2224 Castleman
|Nashville
|37215
|2/11
|Adcox James M III Trustee
|Knestrick Andrew
|$960,000
|1029 14th
|Nashville
|37212
|2/14
|Spence Leigh Ann
|1029 14Th Avenue Partners LLC
|$950,000
|2937 Primrose
|Nashville
|37212
|2/28
|Sasser Kathryn Hays
|Reynolds Zachary
|$950,000
|3418 Acklen
|Nashville
|37212
|2/18
|Noble Kash C; Sillers Tia M
|Yancey Cynthia K S
|$950,000
|1311 Lillian
|Nashville
|37206
|2/11
|Huseby Homes LLC
|Huseby Robert D
|$930,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|2/8
|Debelak Angela Kimberly
|1600 West End Ave Partners LLC
|$920,000
|1413 Hawkins
|Nashville
|37203
|2/24
|Zajicek Che B; Zajicek Jorie
|Adams Grayson Hill
|$910,000
|1306 Gartland
|Nashville
|37206
|2/9
|Gallagher Alisha Mae
|Shim Erin L
|$909,000
|20 Rutledge
|Nashville
|37210
|2/17
|Clement Debra N; Clement Robert B Jr
|Hamby Christopher W; Hamby Sherri L
|$890,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|2/23
|Womack Stephen B
|1600 West End Ave Partners LLC
|$889,000
|1813 Rosewood
|Nashville
|37212
|2/9
|Griffin-May Allacyn Lee
|Mills Frank C
|$887,550
|1803 Hillside
|Nashville
|37203
|2/18
|Carlone David; Carlone Heidi
|Stewart Christine Marie; Stewart Jeffrey
|$887,000
|2035 Overhill
|Nashville
|37215
|2/25
|Jarvis John Barlow
|Budhwani Hina
|$875,000
|4035 Sneed
|Nashville
|37215
|2/11
|White Pines Building Group LLC
|Wood E Thomas; Wood Nicki Pendleton
|$875,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|2/16
|Wilford Obadiah
|1600 West End Ave Partners LLC
|$874,000
|1014A Mitchell
|Nashville
|37206
|2/4
|Juarez Ruben
|Checkerboard Properties
|$870,000
|1257 John
|Nashville
|37210
|2/28
|Lms Homes LLC
|1257 John St LLC
|$869,000
|416 17th
|Nashville
|37206
|2/24
|Murphy Leslie S
|Pedigo William J III
|$865,000
|315 Fann
|Nolensville
|37135
|2/14
|Hearn Brandon; Hearn Constance Marie
|Macey Linda Kay; Macey William Edgar III
|$865,000
|2000 Natchez
|Nashville
|37212
|2/17
|1029 14Th Avenue Partners LLC
|Moore James
|$855,000
|6717 Greeley
|Nashville
|37205
|2/22
|Build Nashville Db2 LLC
|Bailey Nancy
|$850,000
|1711 Sherwood
|Nashville
|37216
|2/22
|Baker Jillian; Baker Patrick E
|Craven Alyson Holland; Craven Richard Oliver
|$850,000
|3804 Harding
|Nashville
|37215
|2/7
|Webber Gerald
|Welch Michael Bradley
|$850,000
|1014B Mitchell
|Nashville
|37206
|2/14
|Erb Sarah; Pedder Jamie
|Checkerboard Properties
|$850,000
|131 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37205
|2/10
|Winkle Virginia Elizabeth Randall
|Schofield Hal
|$849,900
|1104 Petway
|Nashville
|37206
|2/28
|Dold Hollis; Karam Claire
|Minchew Alan B
|$836,500
|521 Garfield
|Nashville
|37208
|2/25
|Faulks Steven Lee
|Dangelo Carine
|$835,000
|125 Postwood
|Nashville
|37205
|2/2
|J& B Realty Holdings LLC
|Yeary Hubert E
|$835,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|2/8
|Pyles Steven Craig Trustee
|1600 West End Ave Partners LLC
|$832,000
|1126 Haysboro
|Nashville
|37216
|2/14
|Amplexus Properties LLC
|Foster Patrick S
|$830,000
|2000 Scott
|Nashville
|37206
|2/2
|Cordes Lindsay
|Meehan Shawn
|$826,000
|1002 Division
|Nashville
|37203
|2/14
|Going Easy Nashville LLC
|Williams Amanda; Williams Cary
|$825,000
|6016 Deal
|Nashville
|37209
|2/22
|Bush Maria Eileen Price
|MCH Const Of Tn LLC
|$825,000
|200 Rising Sun
|Old Hickory
|37138
|2/28
|Nelly Jeffrey Todd
|Parli Jared M
|$805,000
|6228 Williams Grove
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/10
|Fennell Crystal D Trustee
|Everett James C
|$801,000
|749 Meade
|Nashville
|37205
|2/3
|Fripalm Land Co LLC
|Esquivel David R
|$800,000
|336 Ewing
|Nashville
|37207
|2/22
|Ldg Land Holdings LLC
|McCarthy Colin Michael
|$800,000
|826 Kirkwood
|Nashville
|37204
|2/14
|Boulevard Nashville LLC; Colson Services LLC
|Braden Alfonzo III; Brown Bernice; Brown Melvin Lamont; Spencer Dorothy M; Spencer Dorothy Mae
|$800,000
|4309C Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|2/9
|Kumar Joanne Trustee
|Blue Sky Const Inc
|$799,900
|1105 Paris
|Nashville
|37204
|2/1
|Bolton Stephen Casey
|Young Charles W IV
|$795,000
|21 Roehrig
|Old Hickory
|37138
|2/18
|Gammon Daniel Martin; Sullivan Allison Maureen
|Drees Premier Homes Inc
|$792,810
|811 48th
|Nashville
|37209
|2/1
|Williamson Andrew
|Diaz Jonathan A
|$790,000
|506 Buchanan
|Nashville
|37208
|2/15
|Lipe Nathan R
|Totin Alexis; Totin Chris
|$787,000
|5007 Tennessee
|Nashville
|37209
|2/3
|Forman Anna
|Oak Proerty LLC
|$785,000
|6210B Pennsylvania
|Nashville
|37209
|2/22
|Meyers Chadwick Dwight Gunnar; Small Brooke Nicole
|City Limits Const LLC
|$779,000
|611 49th
|Nashville
|37209
|2/28
|Bosshard Zachary Douglas
|Mayo Zachary Tyler
|$775,000
|2118 Westwood
|Nashville
|37212
|2/16
|Warden Trina R
|Kain Mary Thomas Trustee
|$775,000
|6210A Pennsylvania
|Nashville
|37209
|2/15
|Nielson Karin M
|City Limits Const LLC
|$775,000
|6624 Upton
|Nashville
|37209
|2/1
|Ellenbogen Machael
|Wood Clay Bass
|$765,000
|2500 White
|Nashville
|37204
|2/17
|2500 White Rental Owner Spe LLC
|Midtown Realty LLC
|$761,250
|8041 Highway 70
|Nashville
|37221
|2/1
|Bryant Kenton
|Hodges Anna Rebecca
|$760,000
|1631 Northview
|Nashville
|37216
|2/11
|Gardwill LLC
|Bond Iola M Estate; Murray Shirley M Executrix
|$760,000
|4907 Georgia
|Nashville
|37209
|2/22
|Ashland Rentals LLC
|Bryant Gary L
|$751,000
|503 Arrowwood
|Nashville
|37220
|2/22
|Halinski Julie; Halinski Peter Michael
|Thackston Jenny; Thackston Peter Allen
|$750,000
|714 27th
|Nashville
|37208
|2/25
|Spartan King LLC
|Jp Investment Group LLC
|$750,000
|5007B Tennessee
|Nashville
|37209
|2/18
|Phillips Hunter Kirby
|Oak Property LLC
|$749,000
|65 Lindsley
|Nashville
|37210
|2/7
|Siddiqi Jeffrey
|Muse Nashville LLC
|$739,900
|2500 White
|Nashville
|37204
|2/17
|2500 White Rental Owner Spe LLC
|Midtown Realty LLC
|$739,000
|5312 Indiana
|Nashville
|37209
|2/22
|Nunnelley Steve
|Jefferson Adam; Lean Michael D; McElduff Ashley R
|$736,000
|2246 Greenwood
|Nashville
|37206
|2/18
|Roe Alyssa; Roe William Parker
|McMunn Brittany N; McMunn Kyle D
|$731,000
|335 Vivelle
|Nashville
|37210
|2/9
|Ybarra Tyler
|Rlp Const LLC
|$730,000
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|2/9
|Pride Nick
|1600 West End Ave Partners LLC
|$725,725
|2500 White
|Nashville
|37204
|2/17
|2500 White Rental Owner Spe LLC
|Midtown Realty LLC
|$724,375
|1616 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|2/9
|Gillooly Timothy E
|1600 West End Ave Partners LLC
|$721,500
|1141 Shelton
|Nashville
|37216
|2/28
|North Nathan Ira; Rawson Taylor
|Cecil Thomas N
|$720,000
|6117 Deerbrook
|Nashville
|37221
|2/1
|Lorance Kevin A
|Dinsmore Michael O
|$720,000
|3000 Poston
|Nashville
|37203
|2/8
|Savia Marie A Trustee
|Bhatia Kapil
|$718,000
|1823 Tammany
|Nashville
|37216
|2/24
|Johnson Rosemary; Schmidler Adam
|Mitchell Misty
|$710,000
|1215 Greenfield
|Nashville
|37216
|2/16
|Dubray Cory; Dubray Taylor
|Snyder Charles W Jr; Snyder Stacy Ries
|$705,000
|904B Marilyn
|Nashville
|37209
|2/23
|J& V Austin Family Inv Ltd
|Wieczorek Stephanie
|$703,500
|1237 Preston
|Nashville
|37206
|2/16
|Gavin Barry; Gavin Melissa
|Burkett Homes Inc
|$700,000
|3517 Pleasant Valley
|Nashville
|37204
|2/23
|2K Dev LLC
|Stahl Andrew
|$700,000
|4778 Drakes Branch
|Nashville
|37218
|2/2
|Morton Christopher
|B& D Dev Group LLC
|$700,000
|524A Stevenson
|Nashville
|37209
|2/2
|Gobble Christopher A
|WLC Const LLC
|$700,000
|335 Vivelle
|Nashville
|37210
|2/9
|Ybarra Tyler
|RLP Const LLC
|$700,000
|5205 Stallworth
|Nashville
|37220
|2/22
|Field Taylor
|Oliva Veronica
|$700,000
|1012 Maynor
|Nashville
|37216
|2/1
|Jeremiah Jennifer
|Sweat Joshua
|$700,000