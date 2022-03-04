Home > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 4, 2022
Nissan plans to halt production in Russia
The Associated Press
Updated 7:17AM
TOKYO — Japanese automaker Nissan is planning to halt production at its plant in Russia because of "logistical challenges."
Nissan Motor Co. did not provide a specific date but said Tuesday production will stop "soon." Its plant in St. Petersburg produced 45,000 vehicles last year, including the X-Trail sport utility vehicle.
The Yokohama-based manufacturer said the safety of its employees is its top priority.
Nissan earlier stopped exports to Russia.