Nissan plans to halt production in Russia

VOL. 46 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 4, 2022

TOKYO — Japanese automaker Nissan is planning to halt production at its plant in Russia because of "logistical challenges."

Nissan Motor Co. did not provide a specific date but said Tuesday production will stop "soon." Its plant in St. Petersburg produced 45,000 vehicles last year, including the X-Trail sport utility vehicle.

The Yokohama-based manufacturer said the safety of its employees is its top priority.

Nissan earlier stopped exports to Russia.