Tennessee State Parks offering guiding spring hikes

VOL. 46 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 4, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee State Parks are offering their annual guided Spring Hikes throughout the state this month.

The hikes range from short trail walks to all-day excursions. They include a "water hike" by kayak at the Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park, a hike along the Ghost House Trail in Big Ridge State Park accompanied by spooky tales of former residents, and a Civil War discussion and hike at Fort Pillow State Historic Park.

Most of the hikes are scheduled Saturday, March 19. A full schedule of hikes is available on the Tennessee State Parks website.

The Spring Hikes are one of four annual Signature Hikes in the state parks. They include a first day hike on Jan. 1, National Trails Day Hikes on June 4 and After-Thanksgiving Hikes on Nov. 25.