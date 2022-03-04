Tennessee Highway Patrol graduates 56 state troopers

VOL. 46 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 4, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol has graduated 56 state troopers following months of instruction.

The Department of Safety conducted a regular 16-week trooper cadet class and a 10-week lateral trooper cadet class. The lateral class returned from district assignments for graduation in Nashville.

The trooper cadet class included 46 graduates. The lateral class had 10 cadets, all prior Police Officer Standards and Training certified law enforcement officers.

"The Tennessee Highway Patrol plays an essential role in ensuring public safety, and I remain dedicated to supporting them with strong investments in high-quality training, recruitment and the resources needed to keep our communities safe," Gov. Bill Lee said in his keynote address at the graduation ceremony Friday.