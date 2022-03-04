Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 4, 2022

Stocks tumble as war overshadows 'fantastic' US jobs data

Updated 3:11PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks around the world tumbled Friday, after even a gangbusters report on the U.S. jobs market wasn't enough to pull Wall Street's focus off its worries about the war in Ukraine.

The S&P 500 fell 0.8%. That followed even sharper losses in Europe after Russian troops seized a nuclear power plant in Ukraine that is the biggest in Europe.

Markets have swung wildly on worries about how much higher the war will push prices for oil, grains and other sources of inflation.

Treasury yields sank again, and a measure of nervousness on Wall Street climbed.

