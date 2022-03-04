Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 4, 2022

Stocks end another bumpy day lower, crude oil prices ease

The Associated Press

Updated 3:13PM
Stocks ended another bumpy day lower on Wall Street and crude oil prices eased back as markets remain concerned about the broader impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% Thursday. The Nasdaq fell 1.6% as technology companies led the way lower. Less risky sectors like utilities gained ground.

Major indexes had rallied a day earlier after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he favored a modest interest rate increase at the Fed's policy meeting in two weeks.

Bond yields were stable.

Trading on the Moscow exchange remained closed and major credit agencies cut Russia's credit rating.

