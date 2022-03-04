VOL. 46 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 4, 2022

SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament. The seventh trip to Nashville for the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament, with games scheduled through Sunday at various times at Bridgestone Arena. Sunday’s championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Games will be televised on SEC Network and ESPNU. Information and tickets

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

Gala in the Vineyard – benefiting United Way of Sumner County

An elegant evening of giving back and celebrating the community with local wine, entertainment and fare. Long Hollow Gardens, 2064 Long Hollow Pike, Gallatin. 6-10 p.m. Attire: cocktail. Live and silent auctions, award-winning wines and more. $100 per ticket. Information

Maury Alliance Chamber Connect

Network with other Chamber members and build business relationships in Maury County. Each participant should be prepared talk about their business and introduce themselves. Register in advance, as attendance is limited. Maury Alliance, Downstairs Conference Room, 106 West 6th Street, Columbia. Fee: Free. RSVPs are appreciated. 9-10 a.m. Information

MARCH 3-6

Nashville Lawn and Garden Show

A Nashville tradition at The Fairgrounds Nashville Expo Center. Adults: $12, 65 and older $11. 11 and younger $2. Four-day pass $25. Parking $5. Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. Information

SATURDAY, MARCH 5

Robertson County Republican Party Meeting

Guest speaker Paul Engel of The Constitution Study. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd, Springfield. 8:30 a.m. Information

Sumner County Irish Festival

The site of the event, Castalian Springs’ Bledsoe’s Fort Historical Park, is home to an authentic Irish cottage built by Hugh Rogan in the late 1790s, as well as a historic trail that runs alongside a settler cemetery and remnants of a 19th-century spring house. Enjoy Irish music, food guided hikes, storytelling and more. Food trucks. Attendee fee: $10/vehicle, cash only. Bring your own chairs. 2923 Hartsville Pike, Castalian Springs. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rain makeup date is March 6. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 8

Williamson Chamber Day on the Hill

Engage with state lawmakers on education funding, redistricting, state budget and other issues of importance. 7:30-9:30 a.m. Cordell Hull State Office Building, 8th floor. After a statewide legislative overview, attendees will have the opportunity to meet and greet with invited candidates for county office. Registration required. Information

Williamson 101

An opportunity for new members and potential members to learn how to maximize their membership. Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect. Williamson, Inc. / Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Ste. 630. Parking- 4000 Rush Street. 3:30-5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9

Maury Alliance Monthly Chamber Coffee

Join Maury Alliance, Baird - The Parker Group and the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Tennessee for the March Chamber Coffee. Free. Future members are welcome to attend. Coffee and lite refreshments will be served. Remember to bring your business cards. Boys & Girls Club, 210 W. 8th Street, Columbia. 9-10 a.m. Information

Minority Business Academy Marketing

Williamson, Inc., in partnership with Urban Campus and Core and Visit Franklin, had a study conducted to address the needs of minority-owned businesses in Williamson County. Data from the study showed that participants requested support in five main areas, and the Minority Business Academy was born. This five-part series will feature subject matter experts to discuss those topics. The programs are open to all minority-owned businesses and are free to attend with lunch provided. Attendance is limited to 25 per session, and participants do not have to attend all five sessions to participate. Williamson, Inc. Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630. Parking at 4000 Rush Street. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Free, includes lunch. Registration required. Information

THURSDAY, MARCH 10

Candidate Forum

This event is hosted by the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Main Street Media, which will moderate the event. Registration is required for the in-person event and seating is limited. Vol State Community College, 1480 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. 6-8 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 11

Maury Alliance Membership 101

Attend our Membership 101 session to learn how to maximize your membership and discover the many ways to get involved. You will also will learn about Maury Alliance and meet other new and existing members. Maury Alliance, 106 West 6th St. 1-2 p.m. Information

SATURDAY, MARCH 12

Gallatin Shamrock Run 5k & 10k

The 17th Gallatin Shamrock Run will follow a flat course through downtown Gallatin. 10K participants will run the 5K course twice and have a little more than 90 minutes to complete the race. Participants in the 5K will be grouped by estimated completion time and have 60 minutes to finish. Fee: $30 and up. 6:30-9 a.m. Information: 615 452-4000

MARCH 12-13

Clarksville Home Show 2022

An excellent opportunity to get a head start on spring home projects. Vendors will be available to help with landscaping ideas and home improvement projects. Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 8 Champion’s Way, Clarksville. $5. 11 and younger and active-duty military with valid ID admitted free. Information