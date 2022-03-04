VOL. 46 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 4, 2022
SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament. The seventh trip to Nashville for the SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament, with games scheduled through Sunday at various times at Bridgestone Arena. Sunday’s championship game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Games will be televised on SEC Network and ESPNU. Information and tickets
FRIDAY, MARCH 4
Gala in the Vineyard – benefiting United Way of Sumner County
An elegant evening of giving back and celebrating the community with local wine, entertainment and fare. Long Hollow Gardens, 2064 Long Hollow Pike, Gallatin. 6-10 p.m. Attire: cocktail. Live and silent auctions, award-winning wines and more. $100 per ticket. Information
Maury Alliance Chamber Connect
Network with other Chamber members and build business relationships in Maury County. Each participant should be prepared talk about their business and introduce themselves. Register in advance, as attendance is limited. Maury Alliance, Downstairs Conference Room, 106 West 6th Street, Columbia. Fee: Free. RSVPs are appreciated. 9-10 a.m. Information
MARCH 3-6
Nashville Lawn and Garden Show
A Nashville tradition at The Fairgrounds Nashville Expo Center. Adults: $12, 65 and older $11. 11 and younger $2. Four-day pass $25. Parking $5. Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. Information
SATURDAY, MARCH 5
Robertson County Republican Party Meeting
Guest speaker Paul Engel of The Constitution Study. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd, Springfield. 8:30 a.m. Information
Sumner County Irish Festival
The site of the event, Castalian Springs’ Bledsoe’s Fort Historical Park, is home to an authentic Irish cottage built by Hugh Rogan in the late 1790s, as well as a historic trail that runs alongside a settler cemetery and remnants of a 19th-century spring house. Enjoy Irish music, food guided hikes, storytelling and more. Food trucks. Attendee fee: $10/vehicle, cash only. Bring your own chairs. 2923 Hartsville Pike, Castalian Springs. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Rain makeup date is March 6. Information
TUESDAY, MARCH 8
Williamson Chamber Day on the Hill
Engage with state lawmakers on education funding, redistricting, state budget and other issues of importance. 7:30-9:30 a.m. Cordell Hull State Office Building, 8th floor. After a statewide legislative overview, attendees will have the opportunity to meet and greet with invited candidates for county office. Registration required. Information
Williamson 101
An opportunity for new members and potential members to learn how to maximize their membership. Discover the many ways to volunteer, get involved, network, engage and connect. Williamson, Inc. / Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Ste. 630. Parking- 4000 Rush Street. 3:30-5 p.m. Fee: Free. Information
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9
Maury Alliance Monthly Chamber Coffee
Join Maury Alliance, Baird - The Parker Group and the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Tennessee for the March Chamber Coffee. Free. Future members are welcome to attend. Coffee and lite refreshments will be served. Remember to bring your business cards. Boys & Girls Club, 210 W. 8th Street, Columbia. 9-10 a.m. Information
Minority Business Academy Marketing
Williamson, Inc., in partnership with Urban Campus and Core and Visit Franklin, had a study conducted to address the needs of minority-owned businesses in Williamson County. Data from the study showed that participants requested support in five main areas, and the Minority Business Academy was born. This five-part series will feature subject matter experts to discuss those topics. The programs are open to all minority-owned businesses and are free to attend with lunch provided. Attendance is limited to 25 per session, and participants do not have to attend all five sessions to participate. Williamson, Inc. Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630. Parking at 4000 Rush Street. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: Free, includes lunch. Registration required. Information
THURSDAY, MARCH 10
Candidate Forum
This event is hosted by the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Main Street Media, which will moderate the event. Registration is required for the in-person event and seating is limited. Vol State Community College, 1480 Nashville Pike, Gallatin. 6-8 p.m. Information
FRIDAY, MARCH 11
Maury Alliance Membership 101
Attend our Membership 101 session to learn how to maximize your membership and discover the many ways to get involved. You will also will learn about Maury Alliance and meet other new and existing members. Maury Alliance, 106 West 6th St. 1-2 p.m. Information
SATURDAY, MARCH 12
Gallatin Shamrock Run 5k & 10k
The 17th Gallatin Shamrock Run will follow a flat course through downtown Gallatin. 10K participants will run the 5K course twice and have a little more than 90 minutes to complete the race. Participants in the 5K will be grouped by estimated completion time and have 60 minutes to finish. Fee: $30 and up. 6:30-9 a.m. Information: 615 452-4000
MARCH 12-13
Clarksville Home Show 2022
An excellent opportunity to get a head start on spring home projects. Vendors will be available to help with landscaping ideas and home improvement projects. Wilma Rudolph Event Center, 8 Champion’s Way, Clarksville. $5. 11 and younger and active-duty military with valid ID admitted free. Information