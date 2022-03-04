Nashville law firms form strategic alliance

VOL. 46 | NO. 9 | Friday, March 4, 2022

Lewis Thomason, P.C. and Manson Johnson Conner, PLLC have announced a strategic collaboration designed to further grow and enhance client services.

The LT and MJC relationship dates back decades when The Honorable L. Clure Morton served the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. One of LT’s founding attorneys, Judge Morton was well known for his role in furthering racial integration in Nashville’s public schools and prompting reforms in the state’s mental health, welfare and prison systems.

He also left a legacy of teaching and mentoring young attorneys, including Attorney Richard Manson of MJC, who went on to a 40-year legal career, he says.

MJC is a full-service, minority-owned law firm with a diverse practice encompassing broad areas of the law.

Lewis Thomason has been in existence for 60 years and has 100-plus attorneys in four cities across Tennessee.

Video game company comes to Nashville

Iron Galaxy Studios will invest $950,000 to establish a new video game development studio in Nashville.

Iron Galaxy will create 108 new tech jobs over the next five years.

Iron Galaxy’s Nashville game development studio, the company’s third in the country, will allow it to attract and pull new talent from the city’s rapidly growing tech community and create a stronger recruiting base for its existing offices in Chicago and Orlando.

Iron Galaxy’s expansion to Tennessee comes at a time when the tech industry is seeing substantial growth in the Nashville region. CBRE recently ranked Nashville No. 1 for tech job growth over the last five years in its 2021 Scoring Tech Talent report, an annual analysis focusing on highly skilled tech workers in the U.S.

Founded in 2008, Iron Galaxy is the second largest independent video game developer with more than 60 shipped titles, over 10 platforms and approximately 20 partners. Today, the company employs more than 250 people across its two offices in Illinois and Florida.

Boyd to tell Cupcake Collection story

R.H. Boyd Publishing Corporation has announced a recent publishing partnership with Mignon Francois, CEO of The Cupcake Collection. Both companies are based in Nashville.

The inspirational autobiographical account will chronicle many of the pivotal moments of Francois’ life, including her triumphs and challenges as an entrepreneur, and her story of transforming a $5 cupcake order into a $10 million enterprise.

The Cupcake Collection is an award-winning bakery, featured in numerous publications, websites, cable network channels and television magazine shows, including the Today Show, the Cooking Channel, BuzzFeed, The Chew, USA Today, Black Enterprise magazine.

In her upcoming book, Francois shares stories about the roots of her successes – from her upbringing to the serendipitous connections she has made along the way. She provides reflections on her many challenges, as well as her tools for staying grounded in her faith.

Francois’ story is among the first to be given voice as part of R.H. Boyd’s return to book publishing.

Antioch chosen for Chick-fil-A supply center

Chick-fil-A Supply officials have announced the company will expand operations, selecting Antioch as the location for its fourth U.S. distribution center.

The facility will begin operations later this year.

As part of the company’s expansion to Tennessee, Chick-fil-A will invest $16.3 million and create 45 new jobs over the next five years.

Chick-fil-A Supply’s distribution center in Antioch will work similarly to the company’s other operation in Cartersville, Georgia and another opening soon in Mebane, North Carolina by ensuring Chick-fil-A restaurants have the food and products needed to serve customers.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, Inc., Chick-fil-A Supply is an innovative distribution service provider focused on understanding and meeting the unique needs of Chick-fil-A restaurants.

In the last five years, TNECD has supported nearly 60 economic development projects in Davidson County resulting in more than 26,000 job commitments and approximately $3 billion in capital investment.

MediCopy bought by MRO Corporation

MediCopy, a Nashville-based provider of release of information solutions to physician practices and outpatient providers, has been acquired by MRO Corporation, a clinical data acquisition and release platform.

The acquisition expands MRO’s footprint across the health care continuum and strengthens MRO’s position as a leading provider of clinical data release solutions.

Founded in 2000 by Elliott Noble-Holt, MediCopy serves primarily outpatient health care providers to help them manage the release of Protected Health Information. MediCopy has built a durable culture of service and has grown consistently due to its client-centric focus. The company’s highly efficient, tech-enabled workflow ensures rapid turnaround times while maintaining the highest levels of compliance and security. Noble-Holt and the MediCopy team will join MRO to expand MRO’s award-winning service and solutions across the outpatient provider market.

Comcast offering free, discounted internet

Comcast in Nashville is offering free and discounted internet options for Middle Tennesseans through the Affordable Connectivity Program and the company’s own broadband adoption program, Internet Essentials.

The federal ACP provides eligible low-income households a credit up to $30 a month toward the cost of internet service and $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Comcast is making ACP credits available for all of the company’s Xfinity internet speed tiers, including Internet Essentials, the company’s low-cost broadband adoption program for low-income households with grammar, high school and college students; seniors; veterans; people with disabilities and residents enrolled in public assistance and housing assistance.

Harrow Health drug achieves FDA milestone

Nashville’s Harrow Health, an ophthalmic-focused health care company, has announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted the New Drug Application filing for AMP-100, the Company’s drug candidate for ocular surface anesthesia and intraoperative pain management during ocular surgery.

The FDA has assigned the application standard review and a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of Oct. 16.

Mark L. Baum, chief executive officer of Harrow Health, says, “The FDA’s acceptance of the AMP-100 NDA is a major step forward for Harrow Health Inc. and our commitment to make this patented, innovative drug candidate available. The non-opioid active pharmaceutical ingredient used in AMP-100, if approved, would be the first approved use of this ingredient in the U.S. ophthalmic market.

LBMC unveils Advisory Services Group

LBMC, a top 40 accounting firm and the largest Tennessee-based professional services and business consulting firm, has launched its Advisory Services Group to meet the evolving needs of clients in the private equity, health care and middle market space.

LBMC veteran Mark Burnette will lead the practice, which is comprised of the firm’s cyber risk services, transaction advisory services, litigation and valuation, health care consulting, data insights, and growth and innovation groups.

The unified advisory group was created in response to feedback from clients who stated that advisory services are a top priority as they evaluate growth opportunities, manage and mitigate risk, and look to capitalize on market conditions. The enhanced practice allows LBMC to seamlessly deliver the right resources to meet clients’ needs and provide a deeper bench to solve complex problems with a broader approach than solely the compliance aspect.

As part of the expansion, LBMC’s nationally recognized team of experts will build custom strategies and solutions that help drive business growth, master the most critical business needs and meet evolving marketplace demands.

Predators, Fast announce partnership

The Nashville Predators have partnered with Fast to upgrade the team’s e-commerce store, bringing one-click checkout for the first time to NashvilleLockerRoom.com.

Fast, the official one-click checkout partner of the Nashville Predators, is also bringing fans the ability to now make instant purchases in Bridgestone Arena by scanning new QR codes placed on the arena’s 17,000 seats.

In addition, the Predators’ new Zamboni is being christened as “The World’s Fastest Zamboni” and will be wrapped in QR codes allowing fans to quickly scan and purchase the “Fast Item of the Game” such as team hats or jerseys.

Pinnacle recognized by Greenwich awards

Nashville’s Pinnacle Financial Partners won 20 Greenwich Excellence and three Greenwich Best Brand Awards for 2021. These awards are national and regional honors earned by banks who have measurably distinctive brands and service quality for small business and middle market clients. Pinnacle won more of these awards than any other bank in the Southeast.

Greenwich Best Brand Awards are based on interviews with nearly 23,000 small business and middle market business leaders about experiences with their bank. This is Pinnacle’s 12th year of earning Greenwich Excellence and seventh year of earning Greenwich Best Brand Awards.

NHC expands, to add Knoxville hospital

Murfreesboro-based National HealthCare Corporation is expanding its behavioral health services.

In 2022, NHC will open two new behavioral health hospitals in Maryland Heights, Missouri and Knoxville. NHC currently offers behavior health services at the Osage Beach Center for Cognitive Disorders in Osage Beach, Missouri.

The Knoxville Center for Behavioral Medicine, a 64-bed hospital, will provide a comprehensive continuum of care for adults and geriatric patients with psychiatric, emotional and addictive disorders. Partial hospitalization and intensive outpatient programs will be offered with individualized treatment plans based on clinical need.

The hospital is the result of a partnership among NHC, Tennova Healthcare, and The University of Tennessee Medical Center.