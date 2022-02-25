Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 25, 2022

Stocks fall, oil tops $100 a barrel as Ukraine war rages

Updated 3:10PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) — Oil prices soared and investors shifted more money out of stocks and into ultra-safe U.S. government bonds as Russia stepped up its war on Ukraine.

The price of oil surged back above $100 a barrel Tuesday to its highest level since 2014 after Russia, a major energy producer, faced further isolation and economic damage because of its invasion of Ukraine.

The rush into bonds pushed the yield on the 10-year Treasury back down to 1.73%, where it was in January.

In February, it had crossed back above 2% for the first time in over two years. The S&P 500 fell 1.5%.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0