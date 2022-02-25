Stocks fall, oil tops $100 a barrel as Ukraine war rages

VOL. 46 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 25, 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — Oil prices soared and investors shifted more money out of stocks and into ultra-safe U.S. government bonds as Russia stepped up its war on Ukraine.

The price of oil surged back above $100 a barrel Tuesday to its highest level since 2014 after Russia, a major energy producer, faced further isolation and economic damage because of its invasion of Ukraine.

The rush into bonds pushed the yield on the 10-year Treasury back down to 1.73%, where it was in January.

In February, it had crossed back above 2% for the first time in over two years. The S&P 500 fell 1.5%.