Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 25, 2022

Tennessee investigative agency probes inmate death at prison

Updated 7:20AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's lead investigative agency is looking into a state prison inmate death that authorities are calling a homicide.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Susan Niland identified the deceased Riverbend Maximum Security Institution inmate as 40-year-old Bradley Johnson.

Niland says the bureau on Feb. 18 responded to a homicide reported at the prison in Nashville.

Niland says the investigation is ongoing.

Tennessee Department of Correction spokesperson Dorinda Carter confirmed the TBI is investigating, likewise calling it a homicide.

Riverbend can hold 748 male inmates, 480 of those classified as high-risk. Riverbend also houses all of the state's male death row inmates.

Prison records show Johnson was serving a 43-year sentence that began in 1998.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0