Fisk University starts John Lewis social justice fellowships

NASHVILLE (AP) — Fisk University has announced three new social justice fellowships under a program named for the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

The historically Black school in Nashville says the fellowships fall under the school's John Lewis Center for Social Justice, which was founded in 2019.

The fellowships will focus on policy and activism, arts and culture, and tech and data science.

The fellowships are supported through the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies.

As a college student at American Baptist College and then Fisk, Lewis helped desegregate public spaces in Nashville and pushed for racial justice across the South.

He served as a Democratic congressman representing Georgia before his death in July 2020 at 80 years old.