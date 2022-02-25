Health care litigator Douglas joins Waller

VOL. 46 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 25, 2022

Litigator Carrie Douglas has joined Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, LLP.

Douglas works extensively with hospital systems, ambulatory surgery centers and group and multispecialty physician practices to resolve reimbursement disputes efficiently and without disrupting the provider-payor relationship.

To address reimbursement issues that arise between health care providers and commercial payors, Douglas develops cost-effective pre-litigation solutions to maximize reimbursement and defend providers against recoupment requests from payors and third-party administrators. In addition to resolving reimbursement disputes, Douglas also assists clients with physician employment contracting and actions related to peer review and medical committee.

Douglas previously was a member of Clark Hill, an international, full-service legal and professional services firm. She earned her J.D. in 2004 from the University of Texas School of Law and B.B.A. and B.A. degrees in 2001 from the University of Texas.

Karnell to serve as pro bono fellow

Bass, Berry & Sims litigator Ashleigh Karnell has begun a six-month fellowship supporting the Tennessee Innocence Project as part of the firm’s Pro Bono Fellowship Program.

As the fourth Fellow in the program, Karnell will continue the firm’s longstanding support of TIP and its mission of ensuring justice for the wrongfully convicted and incarcerated. This fellowship continues the firm’s pro bono commitment to protecting civil rights and addressing inequality and racial injustice.

Working with TIP, Karnell will continue the work to exonerate Artis Whitehead, a Black man from Memphis serving a 249-year sentence in connection with a 2002 robbery. Memphis-based attorney Danielle Dudding Irvine worked on the same matter during her fellowship with TIP in 2020 and has continued representing Whitehead after she returned to the firm. Bass, Berry & Sims and TIP have been representing Whitehead since fall 2019.

At Bass, Berry & Sims, Karnell practices in the litigation & dispute resolution practice group. She is a graduate of the Belmont University College of Law and Indiana University.

Attorney chosen as Legal Diversity pathfinder

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP attorney Shundra Manning, an associate in the firm’s Nashville office, has been selected as a 2022 Leadership Council on Legal Diversity Pathfinder.

The Pathfinder program is designed to increase diversity at the leadership levels of the nation’s law firms and corporate legal departments. With more than 350 members, the LCLD is a national organization made up of general counsel and law firm managing partners who participate in programs designed to attract, inspire, and nurture the talent in society and within the members’ organizations, thereby helping a new and more diverse generation of attorneys ascend to positions of leadership. The LCLD was launched in 2009.

The Pathfinder program is designed for diverse, high-potential, early-career attorneys at LCLD member organizations. The goal of the program is to provide Pathfinders with practical tools for developing and leveraging professional networks through relationship-building skills, foundational leadership skills, and an understanding of career development strategies.

Diversified Trust promotes 8 in Nashville

Diversified Trust, an independent comprehensive wealth management firm with offices throughout the Southeast, is pleased to announce eight new promotions in the Nashville office:

• Trey Tally was promoted from senior vice president to principal. He is responsible for consulting with clients with complex planning needs. Tally previously worked as a trust officer with Pinnacle Bank. He is a graduate of Tulane University and a licensed attorney, having graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Law.

• Lindsey Gill was promoted from vice president to senior vice president. She leads various strategic projects for the organization and oversees vendor management, tax reporting and assists in the management of various operational functions. She previously worked for Independence Trust Company and graduated from Southern Trust School.

• Marta Parker was promoted from the role of vice president to senior vice president and is responsible for serving individual clients in the Nashville office. She is a member of the firm’s client service team and primarily focuses on wealth strategies. She graduated from the University of Tennessee with degrees in business administration and accounting. She earned her Master of Accountancy degree from Belmont University and is a certified public accountant.

• Stewart Koch was promoted from vice president to senior vice president. He is focused on serving individual as well as institutional clients in the Nashville office. Koch previously worked in New York for J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Merrill Lynch. He earned a degree in business administration from Furman University.

• Andrew Brooks was promoted from senior associate to vice president. He is a member of the operations team and focuses on account management, statements and reporting.

• Joanna Burt was promoted from senior associate to vice present and is a member of the corporate operations team. She provides support for all operational functions within the firm and is primarily focused on alternative investments and performance reporting.

• Brittany Dodds was promoted from associate to senior associate and serves as a client administrator in the Nashville office. She primarily focuses on client support and the daily account administration needs of the firm’s clients.

• Ashley Rothel was promoted from associate to senior associate and serves as a client administrator in the Nashville office. She is responsible for client support and daily account administration needs.

Dilts joins Franklin Theatre as managing director

The Franklin Theatre, a division of the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, is pleased to announce the hiring of Eric Dilts as its new managing director.

Dilts will be responsible for leading the nonprofit’s programmatic and operational business including spearheading community engagement and guest relations initiatives. He was previously the executive director of the Nashville Jazz Workshop.

Dilts has a long history in the music business, finance, fundraising and economic development. He holds a degree in music business from the School of Music at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

Tower Community Bank expands in Midstate

Tower Community Bank has added Amy Delk and Will DePierri to the management team to serve clients in the private banking division in Franklin.

Delk has more than 23 years of experience in commercial business lending, private banking, treasury management, general management, sales, business and product development, for both large and small banking operations.

As a new senior vice president of private banking, Delk will serve on the Tower Community Bank executive team as the company expands its footprint in Middle Tennessee.

DePierri brings more than 20 years of banking experience and will serve as vice president of relationship management.