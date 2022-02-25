VOL. 46 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 25, 2022

Policy Talks. This monthly community forum features elected officials discussing issues in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Free. Information

FRIDAY, FEB. 25

Good Morning Gallatin

Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt will give a county update. Hampton Inn, 980 Village Green Crossing. 7:30-9 a.m. This program is open to chamber members and future members and registration is required to attend. Information

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

Maker Market & Craft Fair

Crafts, live music and food trucks with inventive items created by inventors, artists, engineers and scientists. Bledsoe Creek State Park, 400 Zieglers Fort Road, Gallatin. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

Zoo Run Run

Join a herd of runners and walkers at Zoo Run Run for a winter 5k adventure. Kick off events 2 p.m. with race beginning at 3 p.m. Fee: $35 and up. Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike. Information

Southern Music Icons of Hendersonville

Enjoy a night of memories and music with stories and songs by performing artists Chris Golden, Stephen Flatt and Rockland Road. Meet the authors of “Southern Music Icons of Hendersonville,” Tena Lee and Jennifer Bruce. Signed copies available for purchase. Monthaven Arts & Cultural Center, 1017 Antebellum Circle, Hendersonville. 4-7 p.m. Free. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 1

MCCEA Annual Meeting

Join Maury Alliance at the 2022 annual meeting where more than 300 of Maury County’s business, community and civic leaders will gather to celebrate Maury County’s 2021 accomplishments and unveil strategic goals for 2022 and beyond. Puckett’s Guitar & Cadillac Hall, 15 Public Square, Columbia. $75 for members, $95 for future members. 5-8 p.m. Registration needed. Information

March 1-2

2022 Tennessee Housing Conference

The Tennessee Housing Conference, managed by THDA, offers opportunities for professionals from every facet of the housing industry to connect with one another, share best practices, attend educational panels, meet with vendors and exhibitors, and explore how to better meet the housing needs of Tennessee families. Early registration is advised. Music City Center, 201 5th Ave. S. $200 for one-day pass, $275 for both days. Information

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

Maury County Retail Committee

This meeting is for retailers, Maury Alliance staff and city officials to brainstorm ideas and best practices for the small-business community of Maury County. All retailers are welcome to attend. Maury Alliance Downstairs conference Room, 106 West 6th Street. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

Member Connect Leads Exchange

Connect with fellow members while gaining exposure for your business. Member Connect is a facilitated, small-group networking opportunity allowing each attendee to talk about their business in an intentional way. Williamson, Inc. Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 630, Franklin. Parking: 4030 Rush Street. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Fee: free. Please register to attend. Information

Member Connect Leads Exchange (option 2)

McEwen Northside Apartments, 4015 Aspen Grove Drive, Franklin. 3:30-5 p.m. Fee: free. Please register to attend. Information

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

Downtown Connect: Affordable and Workforce Housing

With a strong local economy, the demand for housing is high. There are currently five properties that qualify as affordable and workforce housing with 309 available rental units, which makes up 4% of the rental market and 2.5% of the overall downtown housing market. Lack of inventory will continue to be one of the biggest challenges going forward. Free, but registration is required. 10 a.m. Nashville First Baptist Church, 108 7th Avenue S. Information

MARCH 3-6

Nashville Lawn and Garden Show

A Nashville tradition at the Fairgrounds Nashville Expo Center. Adults: $12, 65 & up $11. 11 and younger $2. Four-day pass $25. Parking $5. Thursday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wedgewood Avenue, Nashville. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 4

Chamber Connect

A networking/leads exchange event for Maury Chamber members. Each participant should be prepared talk about their business and introduce themselves. Register in advance if you plan to attend since space is limited. Maury Alliance, Downstairs Conference Room, 106 West 6th Street, Columbia. Free. 9-10 a.m. Information