Top Davidson County commercial sales for January 2022

|2004 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|1/5
|2010 West End LLC
|DRI/CA Nashville LLC
|$158,720,000
|8075 Sawyer Brown
|Nashville
|37221
|1/18
|8075 Sawyer TN LLC
|Sawyer Brown Rd Owner LLC
|$118,256,000
|100 Brentwood Oaks
|Nashville
|37211
|1/21
|Sunroad Brentwood Oaks Apts LLC
|Brentwood Gp
|$57,350,000
|1700 State
|Nashville
|37203
|1/4
|1700 State Street TN Owner LLC
|Ww Olympus Midtown LP
|$48,000,000
|411 Broadway
|Nashville
|37203
|1/4
|411 LLC
|Broadway Prop LLC
|$47,975,000
|860 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|1/4
|Qpg East Nashville Apts LLC
|Lion Summit LLC
|$47,000,000
|506 Nelson, 580 Royal
|Nashville
|37214
|1/3
|LRF2 Nash 565 Royal Pkwy LLC
|Boron - TN LLC
|$36,000,000
|203 Peabody, 507, 509, 511, 515, 517, 519, 521 2nd, 518 3rd
|Nashville
|37210
|1/4
|Second Ave Nashville Prop LLC
|Second Ave Prop Gp
|$35,000,000
|765 McMurray
|Nashville
|37211
|1/5
|Lion Brentwood LLC
|Brentwood Station Sponsor Group LLC
|$30,250,000
|50 Teledyne
|Lavergne
|37086
|1/12
|Exeter 50 Teledyne LLC
|Teledyne Place TN LLC
|$28,700,000
|505 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37209
|1/10
|Crescenta Valley Mini Storage LP
|A+ Sorage Old Hickory Bellevue LP
|$26,500,000
|128 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|1/4
|128 Second Prop Owner LLC
|Possum Real Estate Holdings LLC
|$21,000,000
|1101, 1111 63rd
|Nashville
|37209
|1/28
|1101 Sixty Third LLC
|Genesco Inc
|$20,000,000
|1321 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|1/21
|DA Invs Subsidiary II LLC
|OP AEP Prop LLC
|$18,500,000
|97 White Bridge
|Nashville
|37205
|1/10
|White Bridge Multifamily Part LLC
|Fountains LLC
|$17,325,000
|5320, 5324, 5330 Charlotte
|Nashville
|37209
|1/10
|Egg Richland Creek LP
|Melrose Co
|$17,000,000
|5646 Amalie
|Nashville
|37211
|1/13
|Amalie Prop LLC
|Nashville M3-08 LLC
|$17,000,000
|601 5th, 500 Lafayette, 509 Lea
|Nashville
|37203
|1/5
|Hamate-Lafayette Dev LLC
|Randal Nashville Prop LLC
|$15,900,000
|203, 228 Sealey
|Madison
|37115
|1/12
|Orchard Park FS LLC
|Orchard Park Part LLC
|$15,300,000
|2706 Glenrose
|Nashville
|37210
|1/14
|Maple Creek TN LLC
|Glenrose LLC
|$13,833,000
|2148 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|1/27
|Brookwood Capital Part LLC
|Monarch Rivergate LLC
|$13,770,000
|695 Grassmere
|Nashville
|37211
|1/28
|Clf Grassmere Nashville LLC Orion Nashville TN LLC
|Vereit Real Estate LP
|$12,895,400
|446 Chestnut
|Nashville
|37203
|1/21
|Nashville Phase III Prop Holder 2 LLC
|Potter Lincoln R
|$12,250,000
|3000 Franklin
|Nashville
|37204
|1/25
|Greenbriar Prop LLC
|Greenbriar Apartment Part
|$12,000,000
|1400 Adams
|Nashville
|37208
|1/10
|HC Hammermill LLC
|Germantown Hammer LLC
|$12,000,000
|1505, 1507, 1511, 1513, 1601, 1603 Dickerson, 1600 Luton
|Nashville
|37207
|1/26
|Key Dickerson LLC
|Clouse Tony R
|$11,600,000
|548 Hamilton, 1312 Martin
|Nashville
|37203
|1/4
|MTP-Martin Ave Propco LLC
|Brooks William M Jr
|$10,500,000
|916 4th, 300 McCann
|Nashville
|37210
|1/10
|Mainland 4Thllc
|TN Golf & Travel LLC
|$10,066,950
|1218, 1224, 1236 Dickerson, 5 Ligon
|Nashville
|37207
|1/4
|1218 Dickerson LLC
|Swafford Martha Carol Estate
|$10,000,000
|2868 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37214
|1/13
|MRK Fed LLC
|Preh Fed LLC
|$8,680,000
|481 McNally
|Nashville
|37211
|1/11
|114 RE Inv LLC
|Faisue McNally Prop Part
|$8,500,000
|525 Basswood
|Nashville
|37209
|1/18
|Psf II Rock Harbor Propco LLC
|AFC South Inc
|$8,150,000
|91 Van Buren
|Nashville
|37208
|1/3
|Hc Van Buren LLC
|Vanburen LLC
|$8,000,000
|135 2nd
|Nashville
|37201
|1/21
|522 4Th Ave S LLC
|Second Ave North Part LLC
|$7,770,500
|900, 914 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|1/3
|Pr III/Wood East Nashville LLC
|Sauve Joseph William
|$7,600,000
|522 4th
|Nashville
|37210
|1/14
|Jemals Honky Tonk II LLC
|522 4th Ave S LLC
|$7,170,000
|2421 Lebanon
|Nashville
|37214
|1/26
|Dwight Wagner Family Limited Parthip II
|Triangle Regency Vi LLC
|$6,900,000
|478 Allied
|Nashville
|37211
|1/11
|114 RE Inv LLC
|Faisue Prop Parthip
|$6,500,000
|125 Fernco
|Nashville
|37207
|1/18
|Exeter 125 Fernco LLC
|Budig Realty LLC
|$5,600,000
|621 9th
|Nashville
|37203
|1/5
|M Cubed Division Street LLC
|S&W Part
|$5,500,000
|2413 Elliston, 2410 West End
|Nashville
|37203
|1/19
|Gtom West End LLC
|Tidman J Haskell Jr
|$5,150,000
|464 Chestnut
|Nashville
|37203
|1/21
|Nashville Phase III Prop Holder 2 LLC
|McAlco Const Inc
|$4,800,000
|5750 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|1/14
|6416 Woodman Ave LLC
|Nolensville Old Hickory LLC
|$4,285,700
|The Chelsea at Oceola Units 1-30
|Nashville
|37209
|1/31
|223 Oceola LLC
|S&J Oceola LLC
|$4,280,000
|206 1st
|Nashville
|37213
|1/18
|PBS EB Nashville LLC
|Fish Tammy R Todd Trustee
|$4,200,000
|1500 JP Hennessy, 1508 Firestone
|La Vergne
|37086
|1/24
|SNL IOV JP Hennessy Owner LLC
|Dfa LLC
|$4,100,000
|926 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|1/31
|RSV QOF Prop LLC
|Woodsmoor GP
|$4,000,000
|0 Central
|Hermitage
|37076
|1/27
|Beazer Homes LLC
|Gleaves Family Part LP
|$3,995,000
|991 Thompson
|Nashville
|37217
|1/12
|Nyx TN LLC Thompson Series
|Unico TN LLC
|$3,600,000
|14965 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37211
|1/11
|Tutera TN Car Wash Old Hickory LLC
|Smith David R Trustee
|$3,527,860
|335 Harding
|Nashville
|37211
|1/13
|Cot J Prop LLC
|Appalachian Land & Leasing Company LLC
|$3,500,000
|914 3rd
|Nashville
|37210
|1/10
|Mainland 4Th LLC
|TN Parking Inc
|$3,433,050
|919, 921 Main
|Nashville
|37206
|1/14
|921 Main LLC
|Norfleet Stanton E
|$3,400,000
|0 Haynie
|Nashville
|37207
|1/20
|Mab-Tully LLC
|Bell Group LLC
|$3,400,000
|1025, 1029, 1033, 1037 Jefferson
|Nashville
|37208
|1/19
|GRE RE II LLC
|BHCX Real Estate LLC
|$3,400,000
|1001, 1003 18th
|Nashville
|37212
|1/13
|Scarritt-Bennett Center
|Upper Room
|$3,390,000
|436 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37210
|1/11
|Tutera TN Car Wash Murfreesboro Pike LLC
|Smith David R Trustee
|$3,301,340
|615 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37209
|1/14
|Beazer Homes LLC
|Seaside Fla LLC
|$3,294,400
|2211 8th
|Nashville
|37204
|1/5
|Mainland 8th LLC
|Lutz Michael
|$3,000,000
|2301 12th
|Nashville
|37204
|1/18
|501 Gallatin Part LLC
|1221 Part LLC
|$2,950,000
|0 Curtis
|Nashville
|37218
|1/5
|Curtis Street Dev LLC
|Curtis Part LLC
|$2,750,000
|904 Buchanan
|Nashville
|37208
|1/3
|Onthebuc LLC
|Bna Buchanan Inv LLC
|$2,675,535
|1510 Hayes
|Nashville
|37203
|1/3
|Reed District Landco Part LLC
|Crawford George V III; Lindseth Florence R; True Ellen D Crawford
|$2,600,000
|2330 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|1/4
|Patel Sanjay D
|Gillcrest LLC
|$2,350,000
|405 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|1/14
|JMJ Enterprises Inc
|Sim Hyun Bo
|$2,250,000
|483 Craighead
|Nashville
|37204
|1/3
|483 Craighead Holdings LLC
|McGhee Phillip M; McGhee Shirley
|$2,200,000
|5055 Old Hickory
|Hermitage
|37076
|1/31
|Cot J Prop LLC
|Appalachian Land & Leasing Co LLC
|$2,132,090
|2515, 2517 White
|Nashville
|37204
|1/19
|Farmuse LLC
|Bob Lewis Blue House LLC
|$2,100,000
|6365 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|1/26
|Holt Apts LLC
|First Freedom Bank
|$2,100,000
|43 Hermitage
|Nashville
|37210
|1/20
|Rutledge Hill LLC
|Wall 2 Wall Ventures LLC
|$2,100,000
|2111 Antioch
|Antioch
|37013
|1/10
|Nazemi Shawyon Trustee
|Whitson Mitchell
|$2,050,000
|0 Pennington Bend
|Nashville
|37214
|1/19
|Pennington Bend LLC
|Hames Shirley Smith
|$2,040,000
|3603 Central
|Hermitage
|37076
|1/5
|CP Real Estate LLC
|Oftadeh Mohammed Taghi
|$1,950,000
|916 Acklen
|Nashville
|37203
|1/5
|Correa Sara Hughes Dinoff
|Paragon Group LLC
|$1,950,000
|1402 Dickerson, 142, 144 Elmhurst
|Nashville
|37207
|1/4
|NG Dickerson LLC
|McHenry Harriet D
|$1,905,000
|501 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37206
|1/12
|Condit Prop LLC
|501 Gallatin Part LLC
|$1,900,000
|19 Music
|Nashville
|37203
|1/25
|Chera Jane Trustee
|Jeffiers Karen Fisher Trustee
|$1,750,000
|1020 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|1/18
|Equity Trust Company
|Hon Old Hickory LLC
|$1,475,000
|1100 Hadley
|Old Hickory
|37138
|1/14
|Second Missionary Baptist Church
|First Baptist Church of Old Hickory
|$1,321,000
|2850, 2940 Morgan, 7500 Wilkinson
|Joelton
|37080
|1/14
|Morgan Road Ventures LLC
|Winters E Wayne
|$1,320,000
|2305 Eastland
|Nashville
|37206
|1/25
|Mack Props LLC
|Haitian Ministry Theophile Church In Christ Inc
|$1,300,000
|2400 Antioch
|Antioch
|37013
|1/31
|Saad Prop LLC
|Kingdom Homes LLC
|$1,250,000
|2218A 11th
|Nashville
|37204
|1/31
|Morris E Ray
|Terry Michael Scott; Terry Sarah C
|$1,250,000
|406 Woodbine
|Nashville
|37211
|1/26
|Middle TN Land Holding Project LLC
|Ford Steven Mark
|$1,210,000
|1005 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|1/19
|Dickerson Oz Part LLC
|TN Turn Key Invs LLC
|$1,150,000
|6289 Eatons Creek
|Joelton
|37080
|1/12
|Joelton TC Ventures LLC
|Smith Joe N
|$1,100,000
|0 4th
|Nashville
|37210
|1/12
|Mainland 932 4th LLC
|Land Dev.Com LLC
|$1,025,000
|0 Nolensville
|Brentwood
|37027
|1/20
|Branchwater Nolensville LLC
|6640 Nolensville Road LLC
|$1,000,000
|0 Hester Beasley
|Nashville
|37221
|1/12
|McFarland Mary Elizabeth
|Slate Natalie Marie
|$975,000
|800 Davidson
|Nashville
|37205
|1/12
|West Meade Tennis Prop LLC
|West Meade Swimming Club
|$950,000
|1005 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|1/11
|TN Turn Key Invs LLC
|Byrum Claude Allen
|$950,000
|932 4th
|Nashville
|37210
|1/12
|Mainland 932 4Th LLC
|Rogers Terry P
|$875,000
|1612, 1616 Luton
|Nashville
|37207
|1/26
|Key Dickerson LLC
|Ringemann Amon
|$855,000
|Kozy Prop
|Antioch
|37013
|1/5
|WMG Aquisitions LLC
|Warhorse Mt View I LLC
|$775,000
|0 Eatons Creek
|Nashville
|37218
|1/12
|Bad Prop LLC
|Edmondson Robert Eugene Executor
|$749,000
|0 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|1/5
|Pinhook Part LLC
|Kozy Stephen J
|$725,000
|100 Bonnabrook
|Hermitage
|37076
|1/25
|100 Bonnabrook LLC
|Bonna LLC
|$720,000
|0 Collins
|Nashville
|37221
|1/14
|Larence Ritter Prop LLC
|Dale David Bernard
|$659,700
|0 MT VIEW
|Antioch
|37013
|1/28
|Ang Parthip
|Warhorse Mt View I LLC
|$650,000
|12545 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|1/5
|Farsian Alex
|Blakley Michael
|$650,000
|382, 388 Ewing
|Nashville
|37207
|1/21
|Precision Dev LLC
|Melder Prop
|$630,000
|2004 Hamilton
|Nashville
|37218
|1/13
|Bella Cyrus Devs LLC
|Brandon Deborah F
|$600,000
|410 Bell
|Nashville
|37217
|1/27
|Baluch Masoud John
|Thompson Kenneth R
|$592,000
|912, 914 Harpeth Valley
|Nashville
|37221
|1/12
|CGJJ Prop LLC
|Pbnj Managment LLC
|$590,000
|478 Allied
|Nashville
|37211
|1/11
|Faisue Prop Parthip
|Berry Daniel McIntyre Jr Estate
|$580,397
|0 Highway 100
|Nashville
|37221
|1/26
|Pulliam Robert P
|Brado David Edward
|$570,000
|2120 Murfreesboro
|Nashville
|37217
|1/21
|Mission Realty LLC
|Next Generation Holdings LLC
|$540,000
|0 CLUB CREEK
|Nashville
|37209
|1/4
|Galdino Gregory Michael
|Snyder Hillman George Jr
|$540,000
|1926 10th
|Nashville
|37208
|1/27
|G&M Prop LLC
|Corder Leon M Jr Trustee
|$520,000
|102, 108 Porter
|Nashville
|37206
|1/24
|Puncochar Richard J Trustee
|Roberts Mary Corolyn
|$500,000
|4933 Jonquil
|Nashville
|37211
|1/21
|Seay Daniel
|Ryan Kenneth D
|$495,000
|0 Myatt
|Madison
|37115
|1/21
|Auto Vault Garage LLC
|Myatt Drive Prop LLC
|$475,000
|622 Dry Creek
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|1/4
|Bernard Elizabeth Y; Bernard John K
|8 Ten Farm Trust
|$475,000
|212 Foxwood
|Nashville
|37210
|1/10
|Payne Todd J Trustee
|Arnold Eric
|$475,000
|409 McAdoo
|Nashville
|37205
|1/25
|Hive Nashville LLC
|Nashvillage LLC
|$440,000
|0 Ashland City
|Nashville
|37218
|1/28
|Music City Holdings LLC
|Rjx Prop LLC
|$420,000
|1101 6th, 604 Madison
|Nashville
|37208
|1/28
|Bellini Anthony
|Mainland Germantown LLC
|$415,550
|1108 Hadley
|Old Hickory
|37138
|1/14
|Second Missionary Baptist Church
|First Baptist Church of Old Hickory
|$360,000
|533 Old Hickory
|Madison
|37115
|1/11
|Yafai Nabil
|Rabiei Mojtaba Trustee
|$350,000
|837 Wren
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|1/14
|Wren Ave LLC
|Williams-Besler Freda A
|$340,000
|1218 Campbell
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|1/12
|Geissler Christopher L
|Harris Cheryl Trustee
|$300,000
|2325 Elliston
|Nashville
|37203
|1/25
|Miller Bradley S
|Keen P Jason
|$292,000
|2325 Elliston
|Nashville
|37203
|1/31
|Fosdick Janet; Wertheimer Peter
|Robert E Mitchell & Barbara J Mitchell Revocable Trust
|$278,000
|405 Two Mile
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|1/18
|Burnett Matthew L
|Birthright Mary F
|$250,000
|317 Summit Ridge
|Nashville
|37215
|1/18
|Anderson Ashley Todd
|Victor Hope Capital LLC
|$245,000
|900 19th
|Nashville
|37212
|1/20
|Bunch Thomas L
|Vranken Angelia Van
|$240,000
|405 Wisteria
|Hermitage
|37076
|1/31
|Winchester David S; Winchester Paula
|Alter Sydney
|$220,000
|3215 Luann
|Antioch
|37013
|1/19
|Mosad Mohssin
|Boyd Sean T Trustee
|$205,000
|261 White Bridge
|Nashville
|37209
|1/3
|Dlsm Family Trust
|Adelman Francis M; Adelman Susan K; Moore Jake
|$200,000
|2758 Greer
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|1/12
|Cowley Christopher A
|Cammon Michael H
|$160,000
|720, 722 Seven Mile
|Nashville
|37211
|1/12
|Jetton Daniel Aaron
|Pollard Michael
|$145,000
|0 Pond Creek
|Pegram
|37143
|1/18
|Amundson Jennifer
|Bogema David
|$135,000
|5722 Hickory
|Nashville
|37211
|1/11
|Hirori Warvin T
|Stone Latoya
|$125,000
|0 Hicks
|Nashville
|37221
|1/12
|Dalamar Homes LLC
|Merko Invs LLC
|$105,000
|0 Ashland City
|Nashville
|37218
|1/31
|Mayberry Robert S
|Wilkes Terry E
|$100,000
|270 Tampa
|Nashville
|37211
|1/19
|Medrano Douglas Mauricio
|Yaba Abudullah
|$100,000