Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 25, 2022

Top Davidson County commercial sales for January 2022

Updated 7:18AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Top commercial real estate sales, January 2022, for Davidson County, as compiled by the Nashville Ledger.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
2004 West End Nashville 37203 1/5 2010 West End LLC DRI/CA Nashville LLC $158,720,000
8075 Sawyer Brown Nashville 37221 1/18 8075 Sawyer TN LLC Sawyer Brown Rd Owner LLC $118,256,000
100 Brentwood Oaks Nashville 37211 1/21 Sunroad Brentwood Oaks Apts LLC Brentwood Gp $57,350,000
1700 State Nashville 37203 1/4 1700 State Street TN Owner LLC Ww Olympus Midtown LP $48,000,000
411 Broadway Nashville 37203 1/4 411 LLC Broadway Prop LLC $47,975,000
860 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 1/4 Qpg East Nashville Apts LLC Lion Summit LLC $47,000,000
506 Nelson, 580 Royal Nashville 37214 1/3 LRF2 Nash 565 Royal Pkwy LLC Boron - TN LLC $36,000,000
203 Peabody, 507, 509, 511, 515, 517, 519, 521 2nd, 518 3rd Nashville 37210 1/4 Second Ave Nashville Prop LLC Second Ave Prop Gp $35,000,000
765 McMurray Nashville 37211 1/5 Lion Brentwood LLC Brentwood Station Sponsor Group LLC $30,250,000
50 Teledyne Lavergne 37086 1/12 Exeter 50 Teledyne LLC Teledyne Place TN LLC $28,700,000
505 Old Hickory Nashville 37209 1/10 Crescenta Valley Mini Storage LP A+ Sorage Old Hickory Bellevue LP $26,500,000
128 2nd Nashville 37201 1/4 128 Second Prop Owner LLC Possum Real Estate Holdings LLC $21,000,000
1101, 1111 63rd Nashville 37209 1/28 1101 Sixty Third LLC Genesco Inc $20,000,000
1321 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 1/21 DA Invs Subsidiary II LLC OP AEP Prop LLC $18,500,000
97 White Bridge Nashville 37205 1/10 White Bridge Multifamily Part LLC Fountains LLC $17,325,000
5320, 5324, 5330 Charlotte Nashville 37209 1/10 Egg Richland Creek LP Melrose Co $17,000,000
5646 Amalie Nashville 37211 1/13 Amalie Prop LLC Nashville M3-08 LLC $17,000,000
601 5th, 500 Lafayette, 509 Lea Nashville 37203 1/5 Hamate-Lafayette Dev LLC Randal Nashville Prop LLC $15,900,000
203, 228 Sealey Madison 37115 1/12 Orchard Park FS LLC Orchard Park Part LLC $15,300,000
2706 Glenrose Nashville 37210 1/14 Maple Creek TN LLC Glenrose LLC $13,833,000
2148 Gallatin Madison 37115 1/27 Brookwood Capital Part LLC Monarch Rivergate LLC $13,770,000
695 Grassmere Nashville 37211 1/28 Clf Grassmere Nashville LLC Orion Nashville TN LLC Vereit Real Estate LP $12,895,400
446 Chestnut Nashville 37203 1/21 Nashville Phase III Prop Holder 2 LLC Potter Lincoln R $12,250,000
3000 Franklin Nashville 37204 1/25 Greenbriar Prop LLC Greenbriar Apartment Part $12,000,000
1400 Adams Nashville 37208 1/10 HC Hammermill LLC Germantown Hammer LLC $12,000,000
1505, 1507, 1511, 1513, 1601, 1603 Dickerson, 1600 Luton Nashville 37207 1/26 Key Dickerson LLC Clouse Tony R $11,600,000
548 Hamilton, 1312 Martin Nashville 37203 1/4 MTP-Martin Ave Propco LLC Brooks William M Jr $10,500,000
916 4th, 300 McCann Nashville 37210 1/10 Mainland 4Thllc TN Golf & Travel LLC $10,066,950
1218, 1224, 1236 Dickerson, 5 Ligon Nashville 37207 1/4 1218 Dickerson LLC Swafford Martha Carol Estate $10,000,000
2868 Elm Hill Nashville 37214 1/13 MRK Fed LLC Preh Fed LLC $8,680,000
481 McNally Nashville 37211 1/11 114 RE Inv LLC Faisue McNally Prop Part $8,500,000
525 Basswood Nashville 37209 1/18 Psf II Rock Harbor Propco LLC AFC South Inc $8,150,000
91 Van Buren Nashville 37208 1/3 Hc Van Buren LLC Vanburen LLC $8,000,000
135 2nd Nashville 37201 1/21 522 4Th Ave S LLC Second Ave North Part LLC $7,770,500
900, 914 Trinity Nashville 37207 1/3 Pr III/Wood East Nashville LLC Sauve Joseph William $7,600,000
522 4th Nashville 37210 1/14 Jemals Honky Tonk II LLC 522 4th Ave S LLC $7,170,000
2421 Lebanon Nashville 37214 1/26 Dwight Wagner Family Limited Parthip II Triangle Regency Vi LLC $6,900,000
478 Allied Nashville 37211 1/11 114 RE Inv LLC Faisue Prop Parthip $6,500,000
125 Fernco Nashville 37207 1/18 Exeter 125 Fernco LLC Budig Realty LLC $5,600,000
621 9th Nashville 37203 1/5 M Cubed Division Street LLC S&W Part $5,500,000
2413 Elliston, 2410 West End Nashville 37203 1/19 Gtom West End LLC Tidman J Haskell Jr $5,150,000
464 Chestnut Nashville 37203 1/21 Nashville Phase III Prop Holder 2 LLC McAlco Const Inc $4,800,000
5750 Nolensville Nashville 37211 1/14 6416 Woodman Ave LLC Nolensville Old Hickory LLC $4,285,700
The Chelsea at Oceola Units 1-30 Nashville 37209 1/31 223 Oceola LLC S&J Oceola LLC $4,280,000
206 1st Nashville 37213 1/18 PBS EB Nashville LLC Fish Tammy R Todd Trustee $4,200,000
1500 JP Hennessy, 1508 Firestone La Vergne 37086 1/24 SNL IOV JP Hennessy Owner LLC Dfa LLC $4,100,000
926 Main Nashville 37206 1/31 RSV QOF Prop LLC Woodsmoor GP $4,000,000
0 Central Hermitage 37076 1/27 Beazer Homes LLC Gleaves Family Part LP $3,995,000
991 Thompson Nashville 37217 1/12 Nyx TN LLC Thompson Series Unico TN LLC $3,600,000
14965 Old Hickory Nashville 37211 1/11 Tutera TN Car Wash Old Hickory LLC Smith David R Trustee $3,527,860
335 Harding Nashville 37211 1/13 Cot J Prop LLC Appalachian Land & Leasing Company LLC $3,500,000
914 3rd Nashville 37210 1/10 Mainland 4Th LLC TN Parking Inc $3,433,050
919, 921 Main Nashville 37206 1/14 921 Main LLC Norfleet Stanton E $3,400,000
0 Haynie Nashville 37207 1/20 Mab-Tully LLC Bell Group LLC $3,400,000
1025, 1029, 1033, 1037 Jefferson Nashville 37208 1/19 GRE RE II LLC BHCX Real Estate LLC $3,400,000
1001, 1003 18th Nashville 37212 1/13 Scarritt-Bennett Center Upper Room $3,390,000
436 Murfreesboro Nashville 37210 1/11 Tutera TN Car Wash Murfreesboro Pike LLC Smith David R Trustee $3,301,340
615 Old Hickory Nashville 37209 1/14 Beazer Homes LLC Seaside Fla LLC $3,294,400
2211 8th Nashville 37204 1/5 Mainland 8th LLC Lutz Michael $3,000,000
2301 12th Nashville 37204 1/18 501 Gallatin Part LLC 1221 Part LLC $2,950,000
0 Curtis Nashville 37218 1/5 Curtis Street Dev LLC Curtis Part LLC $2,750,000
904 Buchanan Nashville 37208 1/3 Onthebuc LLC Bna Buchanan Inv LLC $2,675,535
1510 Hayes Nashville 37203 1/3 Reed District Landco Part LLC Crawford George V III; Lindseth Florence R; True Ellen D Crawford $2,600,000
2330 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 1/4 Patel Sanjay D Gillcrest LLC $2,350,000
405 Trinity Nashville 37207 1/14 JMJ Enterprises Inc Sim Hyun Bo $2,250,000
483 Craighead Nashville 37204 1/3 483 Craighead Holdings LLC McGhee Phillip M; McGhee Shirley $2,200,000
5055 Old Hickory Hermitage 37076 1/31 Cot J Prop LLC Appalachian Land & Leasing Co LLC $2,132,090
2515, 2517 White Nashville 37204 1/19 Farmuse LLC Bob Lewis Blue House LLC $2,100,000
6365 Nolensville Nashville 37211 1/26 Holt Apts LLC First Freedom Bank $2,100,000
43 Hermitage Nashville 37210 1/20 Rutledge Hill LLC Wall 2 Wall Ventures LLC $2,100,000
2111 Antioch Antioch 37013 1/10 Nazemi Shawyon Trustee Whitson Mitchell $2,050,000
0 Pennington Bend Nashville 37214 1/19 Pennington Bend LLC Hames Shirley Smith $2,040,000
3603 Central Hermitage 37076 1/5 CP Real Estate LLC Oftadeh Mohammed Taghi $1,950,000
916 Acklen Nashville 37203 1/5 Correa Sara Hughes Dinoff Paragon Group LLC $1,950,000
1402 Dickerson, 142, 144 Elmhurst Nashville 37207 1/4 NG Dickerson LLC McHenry Harriet D $1,905,000
501 Gallatin Nashville 37206 1/12 Condit Prop LLC 501 Gallatin Part LLC $1,900,000
19 Music Nashville 37203 1/25 Chera Jane Trustee Jeffiers Karen Fisher Trustee $1,750,000
1020 Old Hickory Madison 37115 1/18 Equity Trust Company Hon Old Hickory LLC $1,475,000
1100 Hadley Old Hickory 37138 1/14 Second Missionary Baptist Church First Baptist Church of Old Hickory $1,321,000
2850, 2940 Morgan, 7500 Wilkinson Joelton 37080 1/14 Morgan Road Ventures LLC Winters E Wayne $1,320,000
2305 Eastland Nashville 37206 1/25 Mack Props LLC Haitian Ministry Theophile Church In Christ Inc $1,300,000
2400 Antioch Antioch 37013 1/31 Saad Prop LLC Kingdom Homes LLC $1,250,000
2218A 11th Nashville 37204 1/31 Morris E Ray Terry Michael Scott; Terry Sarah C $1,250,000
406 Woodbine Nashville 37211 1/26 Middle TN Land Holding Project LLC Ford Steven Mark $1,210,000
1005 Dickerson Nashville 37207 1/19 Dickerson Oz Part LLC TN Turn Key Invs LLC $1,150,000
6289 Eatons Creek Joelton 37080 1/12 Joelton TC Ventures LLC Smith Joe N $1,100,000
0 4th Nashville 37210 1/12 Mainland 932 4th LLC Land Dev.Com LLC $1,025,000
0 Nolensville Brentwood 37027 1/20 Branchwater Nolensville LLC 6640 Nolensville Road LLC $1,000,000
0 Hester Beasley Nashville 37221 1/12 McFarland Mary Elizabeth Slate Natalie Marie $975,000
800 Davidson Nashville 37205 1/12 West Meade Tennis Prop LLC West Meade Swimming Club $950,000
1005 Dickerson Nashville 37207 1/11 TN Turn Key Invs LLC Byrum Claude Allen $950,000
932 4th Nashville 37210 1/12 Mainland 932 4Th LLC Rogers Terry P $875,000
1612, 1616 Luton Nashville 37207 1/26 Key Dickerson LLC Ringemann Amon $855,000
Kozy Prop Antioch 37013 1/5 WMG Aquisitions LLC Warhorse Mt View I LLC $775,000
0 Eatons Creek Nashville 37218 1/12 Bad Prop LLC Edmondson Robert Eugene Executor $749,000
0 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 1/5 Pinhook Part LLC Kozy Stephen J $725,000
100 Bonnabrook Hermitage 37076 1/25 100 Bonnabrook LLC Bonna LLC $720,000
0 Collins Nashville 37221 1/14 Larence Ritter Prop LLC Dale David Bernard $659,700
0 MT VIEW Antioch 37013 1/28 Ang Parthip Warhorse Mt View I LLC $650,000
12545 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 1/5 Farsian Alex Blakley Michael $650,000
382, 388 Ewing Nashville 37207 1/21 Precision Dev LLC Melder Prop $630,000
2004 Hamilton Nashville 37218 1/13 Bella Cyrus Devs LLC Brandon Deborah F $600,000
410 Bell Nashville 37217 1/27 Baluch Masoud John Thompson Kenneth R $592,000
912, 914 Harpeth Valley Nashville 37221 1/12 CGJJ Prop LLC Pbnj Managment LLC $590,000
478 Allied Nashville 37211 1/11 Faisue Prop Parthip Berry Daniel McIntyre Jr Estate $580,397
0 Highway 100 Nashville 37221 1/26 Pulliam Robert P Brado David Edward $570,000
2120 Murfreesboro Nashville 37217 1/21 Mission Realty LLC Next Generation Holdings LLC $540,000
0 CLUB CREEK Nashville 37209 1/4 Galdino Gregory Michael Snyder Hillman George Jr $540,000
1926 10th Nashville 37208 1/27 G&M Prop LLC Corder Leon M Jr Trustee $520,000
102, 108 Porter Nashville 37206 1/24 Puncochar Richard J Trustee Roberts Mary Corolyn $500,000
4933 Jonquil Nashville 37211 1/21 Seay Daniel Ryan Kenneth D $495,000
0 Myatt Madison 37115 1/21 Auto Vault Garage LLC Myatt Drive Prop LLC $475,000
622 Dry Creek Goodlttsvll 37072 1/4 Bernard Elizabeth Y; Bernard John K 8 Ten Farm Trust $475,000
212 Foxwood Nashville 37210 1/10 Payne Todd J Trustee Arnold Eric $475,000
409 McAdoo Nashville 37205 1/25 Hive Nashville LLC Nashvillage LLC $440,000
0 Ashland City Nashville 37218 1/28 Music City Holdings LLC Rjx Prop LLC $420,000
1101 6th, 604 Madison Nashville 37208 1/28 Bellini Anthony Mainland Germantown LLC $415,550
1108 Hadley Old Hickory 37138 1/14 Second Missionary Baptist Church First Baptist Church of Old Hickory $360,000
533 Old Hickory Madison 37115 1/11 Yafai Nabil Rabiei Mojtaba Trustee $350,000
837 Wren Goodlttsvll 37072 1/14 Wren Ave LLC Williams-Besler Freda A $340,000
1218 Campbell Goodlttsvll 37072 1/12 Geissler Christopher L Harris Cheryl Trustee $300,000
2325 Elliston Nashville 37203 1/25 Miller Bradley S Keen P Jason $292,000
2325 Elliston Nashville 37203 1/31 Fosdick Janet; Wertheimer Peter Robert E Mitchell & Barbara J Mitchell Revocable Trust $278,000
405 Two Mile Goodlttsvll 37072 1/18 Burnett Matthew L Birthright Mary F $250,000
317 Summit Ridge Nashville 37215 1/18 Anderson Ashley Todd Victor Hope Capital LLC $245,000
900 19th Nashville 37212 1/20 Bunch Thomas L Vranken Angelia Van $240,000
405 Wisteria Hermitage 37076 1/31 Winchester David S; Winchester Paula Alter Sydney $220,000
3215 Luann Antioch 37013 1/19 Mosad Mohssin Boyd Sean T Trustee $205,000
261 White Bridge Nashville 37209 1/3 Dlsm Family Trust Adelman Francis M; Adelman Susan K; Moore Jake $200,000
2758 Greer Goodlttsvll 37072 1/12 Cowley Christopher A Cammon Michael H $160,000
720, 722 Seven Mile Nashville 37211 1/12 Jetton Daniel Aaron Pollard Michael $145,000
0 Pond Creek Pegram 37143 1/18 Amundson Jennifer Bogema David $135,000
5722 Hickory Nashville 37211 1/11 Hirori Warvin T Stone Latoya $125,000
0 Hicks Nashville 37221 1/12 Dalamar Homes LLC Merko Invs LLC $105,000
0 Ashland City Nashville 37218 1/31 Mayberry Robert S Wilkes Terry E $100,000
270 Tampa Nashville 37211 1/19 Medrano Douglas Mauricio Yaba Abudullah $100,000

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0