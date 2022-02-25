Nashville-area summer camps guide 2022

VOL. 46 | NO. 8 | Friday, February 25, 2022

Camp provides children and young adults the chance to experience something totally different from their daily lives – maybe an opportunity to connect with nature, ride horses or learn to sail – as well as the opportunity to participate in team-based activities and develop relationships. Based on health safety precautions, check with each program about their policies based on recommendations from local health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control, and will have a different refund policy based on COVID. Contact each one to review.

Academic

Adventure Science Museum

Providing a wide range of science enrichment programs for youth in grades K-6, programs combine science, technology, engineering and math in ways that encourage children to actively discover and examine concepts for themselves and inspire a lifelong passion for learning, problem-solving and teamwork. This summer options includes the Wizarding World of Science, Forensic Finds and Super Powered Science. Information: adventuresci.org.

Battleground Academy

There are more than 40 options this summer for full- and half-day camps for every interest at BGA, from basketball and football to coding and cheerleading, with the options for students to attend one week at a time or all summer. The school works to create a welcoming environment at the camps that aims to make all campers welcome, not just current BGA students. Information: bgacamps.com

Belle Meade Plantation

Get the children outside and immersed in history all in one at this southern historic site. Time Travel Camp, for example, offers an interactive trip through the past 200 years, helping campers discover the resourcefulness of frontier years, the richness of Native American culture and the struggle of the Civil War. Campers are divided by grade level for age-appropriate games, crafts and activities. Other themes for summer 2022 include a Native American Indian camp and Civil War Soldier camp. Information: visitbellemeadeplantation.com

Belmont University

Children get a collegiate experience with enrichment classes for students K-12. Camps at the school include athletics, music, health and academics. This summer’s options include a full range of enrichment experiences for students elementary age through high school, with many geared toward music like the guitar day camp for aspiring musicians. Information: Belmont.edu.

Camp St. Cecilia

This program is designed to give girls ages 4-17 the opportunity to have summer fun while remaining immersed in learning. The campers will be able to experience St. Cecilia Academy’s academics, athletics and fine arts programs while interacting with faculty, students, coaches, alumnae and parents. Options range from baking and science to American Girls, Disney engineering and basketball. Information: stcecilia.edu

Duke TIP

After two years of suspended summer camps, this academic camp returns this year for mostly in-person instruction, including the pre-college’s residential program in which students enjoy a two-week residential and academic experience, living in a Duke dormitory and visiting significant locations throughout campus. Information: summersession.duke.edu

Goodpasture Christian School

Campers can participate in a range of camps, from soccer and volleyball and other sports in addition to weather, science and other academically focused camps that are on campus all summer long. Information: goodpasture.org

Engineering for Kids

With limited sessions across Middle Tennessee, children can learn how to design a video racing game or 3D print super heroes. Information, locations: engineeringforkids.com/nashville/programs/camps

Historic Travellers Rest Plantation

Travellers Rest camps offer an opportunities for children to enjoy a summer of frontier heroes and creepy critters while experiencing hands-on activities at Nashville’s oldest historic house. Upcoming themes include Tennessee Tales and Legends and a Civil War officer training academy. Information: travellersrestplantation.org

Math in Motion

Campers engage in puzzles, games and explorations, both individually and in groups, at this math camp. Students will have the opportunity to collaborate with each other as they brainstorm ideas and solve problems to achieve common goals. The goal is building campers’ self-esteem and allowing them to see that math is more than numbers and is about creative solutions to real life experiences. Information: mathinmotioncamps.com

Mr. Bond’s Science Guys Day Camp

With more than 20 years of experience in what they call “edutainment,” children ages 5-12 can indulge their love of science in a totally fun way, virtually or in person, by choosing from themes like Crime Scene Investigation, Kitchen Science and As Seen On YouTube at various locations across the city, including Montgomery Bell Academy, Harding Academy and Mt. Juliet Parks and Recreation. Information: mrbondscienceguy.com

Nashville Pilot Camp

Specially designed for ages 13-18, Nashville Pilot Camp offers the opportunity to find out what it really takes to learn to fly. Students will learn through hands-on participation at Nashville Flight Training, including the disciplines of aviation through science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) while meeting like-minded aviation enthusiasts their own age. Information: nashvilleflighttraining.com

Vanderbilt Dyer Observatory Space Summer Camp

With hopes to return for 2022 for fifth-eighth grade students. Applications are being accepted, and a decision will be made later due to shifting COVID concerns. Contact Dyer Observatory directly for updates, 615 373-4897.

Vanderbilt Programs for Talented Youth

After canceling in-person programming in 2021, the accelerated academic classes for gifted students K-12 returns to campus for 2022, with final COVID-related policies for summer 2022, such as universal masking, social distancing, quarantining and testing requirements, announced closer to the start of the program. Information: pty.vanderbilt.edu

Arts

Ann Carroll School of Dance

A variety of performing arts camps, workshops and training sessions for children ages 2-18 that teaches tap, hip-hop, musical theater, tumbling, acting, dance and vocal performance at the Franklin studio. New this summer: Encanto-themed camp for preschool and American Girls Dolls. Information: anncarrollschoolofdance.com

Currey Ingram

The school is offering seven unique camp options this summer. The ADHD Summer Treatment program, a six-week summer program for children 8-12, is designed like day camp with academic time, outdoor play and social skills work. Camp Beech Creek is a day camp that pairs a morning elective with more traditional camp activities in the afternoon such as creek exploration and arts and crafts. Other offerings focus on sports, reading and writing. Information: curreyingram.org

Camp Rock Zone

Located in Mt. Juliet, Camp Rock Zone offers activities around music, art, gaming, cooking and building. For children 4-11. Information: rockzonemusic.com.

Cheekwood Estate and Gardens Camp

Camp is back at Cheekwood for children ages 4-15 (ages 6-7 already on a waitlist) can explore the gardens and make masterpieces. Those choosing the full-day option will be able to dive deep into painting, textiles drawing or illustrations. Information: Cheekwood.org.

Country Music Hall of Fame Songwriting Camp

After being canceled in 2021, the summer songwriting camp returns, offering budding songwriters a chance to hone their craft and learn from professionals. Camp includes one-on-one mentoring sessions, instrument instruction, performance coaching, recording experiences and workshops led by special guests. A showcase on the final day presents a culminating public performance featuring the songs created during the week. Information: countrymusichalloffame.org.

Expression City Arts and Fitness

Make your kid’s summer a showstopper with musical theater or circus camp options. Circus skills covered in camp include aerial silks, lyra, trapeze, hooping and juggling at the Brentwood performing arts studio. Information: expressioncity.com

Elite Dance, Music and Art camp

The Nolensville-based performing arts studio has not updated its 2022 schedule, but past dance camps include a mix of hip-hop, jazz, tap, ballet and more. An art option includes the exploration of different styles. Information: elitedancemusicandart.com

Flour Power Kids Cooking

The Brentwood kid cooking studio offers weekly sessions where children learn to create his or her own snacks and lunch while developing life-long skills using math, science, reading and chemistry. Information: flourpowerstudios.com

Hendersonville Performing Arts Company

This year’s summer enrichment program includes camps for two age groups. The junior camp for students in grades 2-6 will perform Willy Wonka Jr. Grades 7-12 will perform Heathers. Information: hpactn.com

Monthaven Arts and Cultural Center

Past programs have included all things artistic, from performing art to filmmaking. Information: monthavenartsandculturalcenter.com

Sarratt Youth Art Institute at Vanderbilt

Campers will this year tour the globe with the theme “A Wonderful World of Art.’’ Grades K-6 will use clay, metals, fibers, paint, photography, paper and other materials to create their own versions of art that are based on traditions and influences that have been passed down for years in these various countries and regions. Grades 7-10 will focus on specific art mediums. Information: Vanderbilt.edu/sarrattart

School of Nashville Ballet

No audition necessary for the Junior Intensive (ages 9-13), though School of Nashville Ballet students must have completed Academy Level 2 or have received special invitation for participation after completing Academy Level 1. Outside students must have two-plus years of ballet training for the series of ballet, pre-pointe, repertory, pantomime, jazz, character and other specialized workshops. Other camps available include wonderland, superheroes and Cinderella-themed camps, half-day camps for younger students and more advanced movement classes for children 7 and older. Information: nashvilleballet.com

Southern Girls Rock Camp

An expanded this year going beyond the original program that uses music to instill positive self-esteem and collaboration for girls and gender-nonconforming youth. This summer there is a Tennessee Teens Rock Camp too, which is inclusive of all young people. Information: Southerngirlsrockcamp.com

Athletic

Climb Nashville

Children ages 6-12 will get instruction from expert climbing staff along with team-building activities, games and objectives that encourage them to make friendships, gain confidence and participate in a challenging physical activity. Available at all locations. Information: theclimbgyms.com

Lipscomb Academy

More than 60 camps are offered from those focused on athletics to fine arts and academics. The school’s mission is to explore passions and develop skills in a nurturing, caring and fun environment. Information: www.lipscomb.edu

LPG Sports Academy

Children can participate in a variety of sport-focused camps, including baseball, soccer, basketball, flag football and hockey. Locations in Franklin and Brentwood. Information: lpgsportsnashville.com

Mountain Bike

Offered by Leadership Academy, campers will enjoy nature and improve skills. Camp options are available for all levels of experience from beginner to advanced. Qualified instructors teach bike maintenance and setup, a variety of riding techniques and lead trail rides to help campers learn a lifetime sport and improve their skills and confidence. Information: leadershipacademyllc.com

Nashville Sail Camp

Offered by Leadership Academy, Nashville Sail Camp is a learn-to-sail camp for all levels of experience. Qualified instructors will teach boating safety, points of sail, boat parts, rigging and basic maneuvering. The camp offers a basic level of sailing, focusing on the fundamentals while having a great time on the water. Other skills taught include problem-solving and creative thinking. Information: nashvillesailcamp.com

Nashville Sailing Foundation

The Youth Sailing Program is for children 7-17 and is structured to include introductory sailing, racing and advanced knowledge of small-boat handling and skills in a safe, fun environment. Instructors are required to complete a U.S. Sailing counselor training course. Camp is hosted by Harbor Island Yacht Club. No sailing experience necessary. Information: nashvillesailingfoundation.org

Nashville Youth Soccer Association

A division of the Heartland Soccer Club, this recreational league is for players ages 3-18 with skill levels that range from novice to experienced with years under their belt on rec leagues. There are no tryouts, and children are accepted regardless of whether they’ve played soccer before. Information: nysa-soccer.org

Nashville Predators Hockey

The annual camp gets children on the ice and is an opportunity for boys and girls to learn more about the game of hockey, log quality ice time and receive instruction from qualified and professional staff alongside the Preds Youth Hockey Development team, players, prospects, alumni and/or coaches. Participants are grouped by ability to enhance their learning environment. Information: nhl.com/predators

Scott Hamilton Skating Academy: All Camps

Located at Ford Ice Center, there are a variety of specialty skills sports camps and classes, as well as a variety of freestyle ice options, available throughout the summer. Information: nhl.com/predators

Soccer Camp Nashville

Campers work with Major League Soccer player Caleb Patterson-Sewell in this weeklong camp held at Moss-Wright Park in Goodlettsville. Information: cpssoccercampnashville.com

Equestrian

Creekside Riding Stables

Horse lovers will appreciate the focus on safety, proper technique, grooming, care and tacking, while campers engage in everything from trail riding, lessons, reading a horse’s personality and even making treats for the animals. Most campers get to ride 3-4 horses each day. Information: creeksideridingstables.com

Gait Keeper Farm

Campers will spend their day along 88 acres in the bend of the Harpeth River, riding and learning about horses and ponies. Each camper will ride as much as twice daily. Other activities include learning about daily care, the anatomy of the horse, breeds, colors, demonstrations from professionals, horsemanship and more. The camp goal is to educate while having fun with horses and friends. Information: gaitkeeperfarm.net

Harris Riding Academy

Children with little or no experience can learn to ride in a clean, safe environment. Founded in 2015 in Murfreesboro, the academy promotes the American Saddlebred and Hackney pony. HRA is proud to introduce riders to the breed in the summer camp program to help transition into lessons. Information: harrisridingacademy.com

Peachtree Farms

Peachtree Farms in Franklin offers horse riding camps designed to improve all aspects of horsemanship for riders of all ages, focusing on sportsmanlike conduct and a spirit of cooperation, patience and kindness. Riders are encouraged to become a partner with their mount. Information: peachtreefarms.com

General

Camp Davis at Gordon Jewish Community Center

At the GJCC Camp Davis children are encouraged to try new things, get dirty and form memories and friendships that last forever. The traditional camp option is filled with sports, art, music, nature and leadership opportunities within a strong camp culture, while the specialty camps offer children a chance to immerse themselves in their interests even further. Information: campdavisnashville.com

The Ensworth School

Each summer, Ensworth hosts a wide range of camps, trips, and courses to provide opportunities for campers and students of all ages to continue learning, experiencing, exploring, and enjoying life in the summer months. Information: ensworth.com/programs/summer-offerings

Camp at Franklin Road Academy

With camps for grades PK-8, FRA offers ample opportunities for enrichment and fun with sports camp, a full-day option or an academic experience with the goal to deliver a positive and seamless experience for campers and their families. Information: franklinroadacademy.com

Montgomery Bell Academy

MBA offers a wide variety of camps, classes, and special programs throughout the year. These programs are open to MBA students, as well as the community at large including sports options, academic prep, enrichment camp, driver’s education and summer sports leagues. Information: montgomerybell.edu

Camp St. Bernard

Summer Play Days at St. Bernard help enrich students’ knowledge and further enhance their SBA experience through themes, visitors, art projects, games, water days and additional weekly camps. First-come, first-serve for current SBA families. Information: stbernardacademy.org

Camp at St. Paul Christian Academy

St. Paul offers camps to children ages 4 and older, with offerings that range from reading and writing to art, ballet and Christian and lyrical dance. Information: stpaulchristianacademy.org

Leadership Academy

Youth day camp options include Camp Warner Park nature camp, GROW Enrichment Camp, Camp Bells Bend Beaman adventure day camp, Nashville Sail camp, Teen Leadership Adventure and Mountain Bike Camp with STEM focus for children ages 6-17. Information: leadershipacademyllc.com

Deer Run Camps and Retreats

Deer Run is a nonprofit Christian ministry providing day, adventure and overnight summer camps, family camp, year-round retreat and meeting facilities and team building through the high and low ropes course experiences. Family events help parents and children connect on a deeper level, get rid of electronics and forge friendships on a deeper level. Information: deerrun.camp

Barefoot Republic Camp and Retreat Center

Camp at Barefoot focuses on Christ-centered relationships between individuals from diverse racial, cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds through an equally diverse platform of artistic, athletic and team-building programs. Day and overnight options available, as well as family camp options. Information: barefootrepublic.org

Harpeth Hall Girls Summer Camp

Each summer, Harpeth Hall welcomes more than 1,400 girls to campus for fun and unforgettable camp experiences and opportunities for budding entrepreneurs and future female CEOs, clothing designers and computer coders, poets and dancers, and princesses and wizards. There also are sports camps at every level. Information: harpethhall.org

Nashville Christian School

This summer NCS is offering a wide range of camps for children, including traditional day, specialized sports and academic and fine art-based offerings. Information: ncscamps.org

Middle Tennessee YMCA

Locations all across Middle Tennessee are offering a full slate of summer camp activities from Summer Adventure and Camp Widjiwagan that promote youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. There is also Camp Little Y for younger campers just learning to make new friends. Information: ymcamidtn.org

Ezell-Harding Christian School Camp

Offering weekly day camp, academic and sport options for students of all ages, from volleyball and cheer to basketball, art and soccer. Looking for something a little different? Try cooking or learning to be a showman. Options for students PK-6 grade. Information: ezellharding.org

Tennessee 4-H Camps

Tennessee 4-H operates four 4-H Centers located throughout the state that offer an extensive summer camping program for young people in grades 4-12, as well as camping programs during the school year to accommodate school groups. Junior 4-H Camp is for youth who have completed grades four through six. This five-day resident camp is available at three 4-H Centers (Columbia, Crossville and Greeneville). Activities may include swimming, shooting sports, group sports and recreation, fishing, nature hikes, leathercraft, woodworking, T-shirt airbrushing, skits, music and more. Information: 4h.tennessee.edu, extension.tennessee.edu

Camp Idyllwild

Nature-based camp for children 5-13 has limited spaces this year and provides a special experience playing in the creek, climbing trees and playing with critters through a balanced mix of indoor and outdoor activities. Activities take place on 30-acre rural retreat. Information: campidyllwild.com

Camp Warner Park

One of Leadership Academy’s programs, Camp Warner Park has a mission of connecting children to nature. Children will splash in creeks, meet local wildlife and get an appreciation for the great outdoors. The camp day is unstructured by design so children age 6-16 will have a better opportunity to interact with each other and the environment. Information: campwarnerpark.com

The Food Initiative Summer Program

For high school students in grades 9-11 in the Clarksville area, the youth work in the sustainable garden and in the community at hunger relief organizations for four weeks. Each youth is sponsored by a business so he or she may receive a stipend for their hard work. Diversity is critical to the unique culture. Teenagers are selected from a variety of economic, ethnic, religious and social backgrounds. Information: thefoodinitiative.org

Lucky Ladd Farms

The annual farm camp allows campers ages 5-10 to explore the wonder and magic of Lucky Ladd Farms, including working with animals, going on pony rides, gardening, playing games, participating in arts and crafts, archery, water play, wilderness exploration, gardening and more. Information: luckyladdfarms.com

Gentry’s Farm

Each summer the day camp for children in grades 1-6 gets them outdoors and participating in games, crafts, activities and more, all on the farm. Children are grouped by age: Junior camp for grades 1 and 2 and senior camp for older students. Note: Registration is full for summer 2022. Information: gentryfarm.com

Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont

Children can go on a true outdoor adventure and experience summer in the Smokies, splashing around in a mountain stream, climbing ridges for unbelievable views or choosing from a variety of activities to discover nature through hands-on explorations, day hikes and crafts all in the beautiful Smoky Mountains. Information: gsmit.org

Hickory Hill Farm

Visit hickoryhillfarmtn.org for updates.

Nashville Zoo

With 10 weeks of programming, children ages 5-18 can participate in camp for all types and interests, including a three-day veterinary camp. And the Zooper Heroes camp is specifically designed for children with special needs. Campers ages 5 to 18 can sign up for day camps full of Zoo favorites and new adventures. All camps incorporate animal trail exploration, interactive games, WILD hands-on activities and up-close animal encounters. Information: nashvillezoo.org

Whippoorwill Farm Day Camp

Children have the opportunity to enjoy nature to the fullest, splashing in creeks, climbing trees, playing in the dirt and getting up close and personal with animals and each other. A big part of the process for campers is free choice so they are encouraged to sign up for activities that truly interest them, including pottery, camp newspaper, archery or kayaking, and will participate in up to five activities a day. Visit whippoorwill.com