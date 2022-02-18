Iron Galaxy adding 108 video game jobs in Nashville

VOL. 46 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 18, 2022

Iron Galaxy Studios, LLC officials announced the company will invest $950,000 to establish a new video game development studio in Nashville.

As part of the company’s expansion to Davidson County, Iron Galaxy will create 108 new tech jobs over the next five years.

Iron Galaxy’s Nashville game development studio, the company’s third in the country, will allow it to attract and pull new talent from the city’s rapidly growing tech community and create a stronger recruiting base for its existing offices in Chicago and Orlando, the company states.

Founded in 2008, Iron Galaxy is the second-largest independent video game developer in America with more than 65 shipped titles, 10-plus platforms and approximately 20 partners. The company employs more than 250 people in its two offices.

“We are very excited about expanding into Nashville,” co-CEO Adam Boyes says. “It’s a vibrant city and a burgeoning tech hub that should prove attractive to talent all over the world. Couple that with its proximity to more than 20 universities, and it’s clear to us that Nashville is the right choice for Iron Galaxy.”

Founded in 2008, Iron Galaxy focuses on tech outsourcing, porting and developing games. The company is Great Places to Work in Chicago 2021 certified, was named by GamesIndustry.biz as one of 11 winners for their GamesIndustry.biz US Best Places To Work award and is a Top Workplaces USA 2022 winner.

Products include Killer Instinct Seasons 2 & 3, Wreckateer and Divekick.