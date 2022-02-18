Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 18, 2022

Stocks slide further amid Ukraine crisis; S&P in correction

Updated 3:19PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street Tuesday after Russia sent forces into Ukraine's eastern regions, escalating tensions.

The benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1% to 4,304.76, and is now more than 10% below it's all-time high set in January, what's known as a "correction."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also lost more than 1%.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of rebel-held regions of Ukraine, raising fears of an imminent full-scale invasion.

The U.S. and European Union responded with sanctions.

Technology shares also weighed on the broader market. Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.93%.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0