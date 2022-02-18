US education secretary lauds TSU teacher program in visit

VOL. 46 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 18, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has paid a visit to Tennessee State University to laud the school's initiatives to address teacher shortages.

A TSU news release says Cardona hosted a roundtable discussion at the historically Black university Friday that centered on TSU's Grow Your Own teacher pipeline program.

The Tennessee Department of Education says there are 65 Grow Your Own programs in the state. The initiatives offer free opportunities to become a teacher. TSU says it currently has more than 50 participants in its Grow Your Own programs.

On Thursday, Cardona also headlined a roundtable discussion on rural education in Trousdale County and a discussion at the AASA School Superintendents Association conference in Nashville.