Ukraine tensions send US stocks and bond yields lower

VOL. 46 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 18, 2022

Stocks and bond yields sank Thursday as markets remained anxious over the possibility that Russia could invade Ukraine.

The S&P 500 fell 2.1%, its biggest drop in two weeks.

Technology stocks led the way lower, pulling the Nasdaq down 2.9%. Investors shifted money into low-risk U.S. government bonds, pushing yields lower.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.96%.

Markets are unsettled by Russia's buildup of troops near Ukraine, and U.S. President Joe Biden said there was a high risk that Russia would invade the country.

European markets closed lower.

Walmart rose after reporting strong results.