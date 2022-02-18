Home > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 18, 2022
Ukraine tensions send US stocks and bond yields lower
The Associated Press
Updated 3:28PM
Stocks and bond yields sank Thursday as markets remained anxious over the possibility that Russia could invade Ukraine.
The S&P 500 fell 2.1%, its biggest drop in two weeks.
Technology stocks led the way lower, pulling the Nasdaq down 2.9%. Investors shifted money into low-risk U.S. government bonds, pushing yields lower.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.96%.
Markets are unsettled by Russia's buildup of troops near Ukraine, and U.S. President Joe Biden said there was a high risk that Russia would invade the country.
European markets closed lower.
Walmart rose after reporting strong results.