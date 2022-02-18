Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 18, 2022

Ukraine tensions send US stocks and bond yields lower

The Associated Press

Updated 3:28PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks and bond yields sank Thursday as markets remained anxious over the possibility that Russia could invade Ukraine.

The S&P 500 fell 2.1%, its biggest drop in two weeks.

Technology stocks led the way lower, pulling the Nasdaq down 2.9%. Investors shifted money into low-risk U.S. government bonds, pushing yields lower.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.96%.

Markets are unsettled by Russia's buildup of troops near Ukraine, and U.S. President Joe Biden said there was a high risk that Russia would invade the country.

European markets closed lower.

Walmart rose after reporting strong results.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0