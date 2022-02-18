Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 18, 2022

Beale Street Music Festival announces eclectic lineup

Updated 7:06AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

MEMPHIS (AP) — Van Morrison, Lil Wayne, The Smashing Pumpkins, Sarah McLachlan, Foo Fighters, Three 6 Mafia and Death Cab for Cutie are among the eclectic group of artists set to perform at this year's Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis, Tennessee.

The music festival is set for April 29 through May 1. It was not held in 2020 or 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival is usually held at Tom Lee Park, located along the Mississippi River in downtown Memphis. It has been moved this year to The Fairgrounds in Liberty Park because of construction taking place at Tom Lee Park, a news release said.

The festival is part of the month-long Memphis in May tourist event.

Also scheduled to appear are Stone Temple Pilots, Moneybagg Yo, Modest Mouse, Lindsey Buckingham, Grace Potter, Weezer and Da Baby.

The full lineup can be seen at the Memphis in May website.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0