The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 11, 2022

Stocks end mixed as traders parse next rate move by the Fed

Stocks shook off an early slump and ended mixed on Wall Street Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers still leaning toward moving decisively to fight inflation.

The S&P 500 wound up with a gain of 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up 0.2% and weakness in some big technology companies pulled the Nasdaq down 0.1%.

Small-company stocks rose. Treasury yields bounced around as traders tried to parse the latest update from the Fed.

The 10-year Treasury yield wound up at 2.03%, just slightly below where it was late Tuesday. Crude oil prices rose.

