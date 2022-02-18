Are you in love with your job or is it time for a breakup?

VOL. 46 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 18, 2022

It’s the month of love, and every year at this time I write about why it’s important to love your job. This year, let’s look at it another way.

If you don’t love your job, it might be time to break it off. It’s time to end that toxic five day per week relationship. You wouldn’t put up with this in a romantic partner. Why are you putting up with it at work?

I know, it’s hard to do. Your job has been so reliable. It’s stable. It’s gotten you through two years of a pandemic. You don’t want to be left in the cold with no job.

But are you really happy? Does your job put you first? Or, is your job like a partner who’s draining you?

You spend too much time with your job not to love it. In fact, you may spend more time with your job than with your spouse.

If you’re having cold feet about your job, this is the time to make a change. And, by this is the time, I mean – right this minute!

The job market is the best that it’s been in a very long time. Economists say that it hasn’t been this great since the late 1960s. New job postings are showing up every day online.

You’ve probably heard that old saying. People don’t quit companies, they quit bosses. It’s true. If you don’t love your company or your boss, do yourself a favor. Look and see what’s new in your job field. You may be surprised.

Make a list of all the things you want in a job:

• What would make you really love your work?

• Do you want to work for a great boss?

• On a great team?

• Do you want to work on a product that you can get behind?

• Are you looking for a company with integrity?

• Do you want to work from home or in person?

Write down your goal list and start looking for it. What you’re hoping for is out there. Don’t stay committed to a company that’s not committed to you. Look for something better, something more fulfilling. Make your happiness at work a priority.

Breaking up with your job isn’t as hard as it sounds. Don’t tell anyone until you’ve secured a new job. Once you’ve found a new job, wait until you’ve accepted it in writing to tell your boss. Thank them for the opportunity and let them know you’ve found something new.

Give at least two weeks of notice, but not more than four. Things can get stressful if you give too much notice. After you’ve shared your news verbally, confirm it in an email. And, come up with a plan about how and when you’ll share the great news with the larger team.

Before long, the breakup will be complete. And, you’ll be off to a bigger and better opportunity that you love!

Angela Copeland, a career expert and founder of Copeland Coaching, can be reached at copelandcoaching.com.