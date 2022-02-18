VOL. 46 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 18, 2022

State Eggs & Issues. Join Maury Alliance and Breakfast Rotary for this annual event, which features a panel discussion and Q&A with state Sen. Dr. Joey Hensley, Rep. Scott Cepicky and Rep. Michael Curcio. Memorial Building, 308 West 7th Street, Columbia. Fee: $20 for members, $25 future members. Breakfast Rotary members do not need to purchase ticket for this event. Registration required. Friday, 6:45-8 a.m. Information

FEB. 21-24

Intro Nashville: February Session

Intro Nashville provides community members with the tools to help unlock connections to the city. In a multiday, immersive format, participants discover what makes the region unique, Nashville’s history, the region’s economy and the inner workings of our public and private sectors, all while establishing new relationships with local business and community leaders. Monday 5-6:30 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Thursday 12:30-6 p.m. Information

TUESDAY, FEB. 22

Women in Business Networking Breakfast

The Maury Alliance Women in Business Group provides growth-minded women from all professional levels and backgrounds a friendly and welcoming environment where they can come together to share ideas and network. Our mission is to provide professional enrichment, mentoring, and networking for the women of Maury County. B’s Salty and Sweet, 101 N. James Campbell Blvd. 8-9 a.m. Fee: buy your own breakfast. Information

Blood Drive

NHC Place Sumner, 140 Thorne Blvd, Gallatin. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Information

Gallatin Chamber Networking Power Lunch

Network with other professionals working and living in Gallatin. Starr Ranch, 170 N Water Ave. Fee: Cost of your meal 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information

Gallatin Young Professionals Happy Hour

An opportunity for local young professionals to connect with their peers, visit local eateries and build community. Prince Street Pizza & Pub, 27 Prince Street. 5-6:30 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23

Conversations at OZ a virtual event

This annual fundraiser, which celebrates the art of conversation with community leaders and vibrant personalities, will take place via virtual format. The event invites guests to engage in insightful dialogue on a range of contemporary topics, including arts and culture, social, business and government issues. Conversation hosts include Mayor John Cooper, Marcia and Michael Eric Dyson, Callie Khouri, Tyler Merritt and more. The full slate can be viewed on the website. 7 p.m. Fee: $125 and up. All proceeds support OZ Arts. Information

Nolensville Business Mixer

Join fellow business leaders at Happenchance Social for networking and socializing. Happenstance Social Lounge, 7180 Nolensville Road, Suite 1G. 4-6 p.m. Fee: Free. Drinks and snacks available for purchase. Registrations appreciated. Information

FRIDAY, FEB. 25

Policy Talks

This monthly community forum features elected officials discussing issues in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss issues in greater depth with their constituents. Columbia State Community College, Community Room – A, 1228 Liberty Pike, Franklin. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Free. Information

Good Morning Gallatin

Sumner County Mayor Anthony Holt will give a county update. Hampton Inn, 980 Village Green Crossing. 7:30-9 a.m. This program is open to chamber members and future members and registration is required to attend. Information

SATURDAY, FEB. 26

Zoo Run Run

Join a herd of runners and walkers at Zoo Run Run for a winter 5k adventure. Kick off events 2 p.m. Race begins at 3 p.m. Fee: $35 and up. Nashville Zoo, 3777 Nolensville Pike. Information

MARCH 1-2

2022 Tennessee Housing Conference

The event offers opportunities for professionals from every facet of the housing industry to connect with one another, share best practices, attend educational panels, meet with vendors and exhibitors, and explore how to better meet the housing needs of Tennessee families. Early registration is advised. Music City Center, 201 5th Ave. S. Fee: One-day pass $200, both days $275. Registration is open through Feb. 21. 9 a.m. Information