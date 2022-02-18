Baker Donelson taps Boyd for vice chair post

VOL. 46 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 18, 2022

Baker Donelson has named Martha L. Boyd as vice chair of the firm’s labor and employment group. Boyd will work with the group’s chair, Angie Davis, to oversee the management and strategy of Baker Donelson’s national labor and employment practice.

A shareholder in Baker Donelson’s Nashville office, Boyd advises businesses regarding employee leaves of absence, workplace violence, responding to and investigating claims of harassment and discrimination, and the classification of employee and independent contractors. She also assists businesses on the use of noncompetition and nonsolicitation agreements for employees.

Boyd also serves as co-leader of Baker Donelson’s coronavirus task force.

Boyd is listed in Best Lawyers in America for Employment Law – Management (2014-22), Litigation – ERISA (2015-22), Litigation - Labor and Employment (2019-22) and Commercial Litigation (2021-22). She was named the Best Lawyers’ 2022 Nashville Litigation – Labor and Employment “Lawyer of the Year.”

A U.S. Army veteran, she is past president of the board of directors of Operation Stand Down Tennessee, a veterans nonprofit.

Business Roundtable elects new board leaders

The Tennessee Business Roundtable has elected nine directors to lead the organization in creating and promoting pro-business policies that support the long-term success of Tennessee’s economy and people.

Keith Norman of Baptist Memorial Health Care, Memphis, will serve as chair. Norman, who serves as vice president/chief government affairs and community relations officer for Baptist, previously served the Roundtable as its elected regional vice president for West Tennessee.

Joining Norman as directors are:

• Chair-elect: Mike Harrell, Latitude Advisors, Chattanooga

• Immediate past chair: Matt Kisber, Silicon Ranch Corp., Nashville

• Secretary: M. Edward Jett, MBI Companies Inc., Knoxville

• Treasurer: Dr. Nassar Nassar, Savant Learning Systems, Martin

• General counsel: Wm. A. “Zan” Blue, Jr., Constangy, Nashville

• RVP-West: Mike McWherter, Central Distributors, Jackson

• RVP-Middle: Steve Wilson, UnitedHealthcare, Brentwood

• RVP-East: Jordan Mollenhour, Mollenhour Gross, Knoxville

White named principal of Southeast Venture

Commercial release estate development and design firm Southeast Venture has named Lee White a principal at the firm.

Lee joined Southeast Venture in 2011 as a property manager and was responsible for managing approximately 500,000 square feet of office and industrial property, along with multiple owners’ associations within business parks around Nashville.

In 2016, he transitioned to the brokerage team, specializing in site selection and development, landlord and tenant representation, and buyer and seller representation with a particular expertise in infill development. Lee will also join Southeast Venture’s development team, assisting in the acquisition and execution of the company’s development projects.

He earned a degree in business administration, management construction and land development from Mississippi State University, as well as an MBA from Belmont University. He is a member of NAIOP and Urban Land Institute.

Les Dames d’Escoffier elects Lindsley president

Les Dames d’Escoffier Nashville elected its 2022 board, including Andrea Lindsley, partner at FINN Partners, as new board president.

Additional newly elected officers include:

• Claire Crowell, founder and CEO of Hattie Jane’s Creamery, as vice president

• Erin Kette, director of food and beverage for QED Hospitality, as treasurer

• Karen Vanarsdel, culinary instructor at Williamson County Parks and Recreation and at The Curious Kitchen in Murfreesboro, as secretary

• Dee Patel, managing director of the Hermitage Hotel, as past president.

2022 Board members for LDEI Nashville include Lokelani Alabanza, Kathleen Cotter, Kitty Fawaz, Laura Hagen, Mary B. Hammet, Charlotte Miller, Natasha Powell, Jenn Sheets and Tabitha Tune. Past president Nancy Vienneau is board adviser.

Les Dames d’Escoffier is a philanthropic organization of women leaders in the fields of food, beverage, hospitality and farming. There are more than 2,400 members in 43 chapters in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Mexico.

FBMM names Lee business manager

Entertainment business management firm FBMM has promoted Betsy Lee to business manager. In her new role – the highest position at FBMM – she will continue to oversee all financial aspects for her roster of clients, including award-winning artists and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees.

With nearly two decades of experience at FBMM, Lee oversees all aspects of her clients’ financial well-being and strategically advises and enables them to make sound business decisions. Lee has extensive worldwide touring experience and, while working at FBMM, has served as interim European tour accountant for both stadium and arena tours for major headliners.

Lee earned a degree in business administration from the University of Georgia and is a member of the Recording Academy, the 2020 Grammy Next class, the Society of Leaders in Development, the Country Music Association, the Academy of Country Music and SOURCE.

Tennessee Treasury makes senior promotions

State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. has promoted two Tennessee Treasury executives to fill leadership roles.

Kevin Bradley, CPA, CFA, who has served as deputy chief operating officer, has been promoted to first deputy treasurer. Roy West, who has served the treasurer as director of legislative and agency affairs, will serve as chief of staff.

Bradley began his Treasury career in January 2011 as an accountant and has been promoted to other key positions, including deputy director of accounting, deputy chief operating officer and interim director of information systems.

He holds a business administration degree from Union University and is a certified public accountant, a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder and holds three other professional designations in accounting, banking and finance.

West has served as director of legislative and agency affairs for the past two years, working as a liaison between Treasury leadership and members of the Tennessee General Assembly. He joined Treasury in February 2016 to lead the implementation of ABLE TN, a savings program for individuals with disabilities. He has served as director of special projects and has led the Treasurer’s Customer Focus initiative. He holds a B.S and an MBA from Tennessee Technological University.

Citizens Savings Bank promotes pair to VP

Citizens Savings Bank and Trust Company has promoted two executives to senior vice president: Joan Fleming-Ridley, vice president, residential lending and community development, and Clint Story, vice president, business relations.

Fleming-Ridley and Story are members of the executive leadership team.

Fleming-Ridley joined the bank to rebuild and lead its residential mortgage division in 2010. She is responsible for all mortgage operations including originations, processing, underwriting and administrative functions and leads the bank’s initiative on homebuyer education and financial literacy in her role as community development officer.

She also has served on the homeowner selection committee for Habitat for Humanity. Fleming-Ridley studied at Tennessee State University and is enrolled at Barrett Graduate School of Banking in Memphis.

Story began his career at the bank in 1995 as a banking officer in commercial lending. He provides credit analysis on commercial loans to businesses, nonprofits and churches. As vice president of commercial lending, Story grew the lending portfolio to $20 million with clients in Middle Tennessee, West Tennessee and Northern Alabama. He frequently conducts seminars on small business lending, church financial management, personal budgeting, understanding your credit and financial literacy.

He earned a degree in finance from Morehouse College and holds a Graduate School of Banking degree from Louisiana State University, as well as many certifications from numerous courses on commercial banking, leadership and team building. Story is a 2020 graduate of Leadership Connect with the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Bridgestone Americas names diversity VP

Bridgestone Americas has named Ebonee Ifeobu as vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. Ifeobu will lead Bridgestone’s newly formed DE&I Center of Excellence, an elevated and expanded DE&I office that will cultivate an even more inclusive culture that advances equity, embraces individuality and helps its increasingly diverse teammates, customers and communities thrive.

Ifeobu will focus on creating an inclusive culture and environment, ensuring the teammate population is representative of Bridgestone’s customers and communities, and cultivating relationships with suppliers and community organizations whose missions align with the company’s goals, the company explains.

Affinity Technology Partners makes Maxwell a director

Michael Maxwell has been named director of business development at Affinity Technology Partners.

Maxwell was previously manager of technical sales, growing company sales by 200% in 2021. He started with Affinity Technology Partners as an intern and has also served in the role of systems administrator and vCIO.

Maxwell is a 2012 graduate of Trevecca Nazarene University with a degree in business administration, also playing on Trevecca’s baseball team. He is a member of the Nashville Chamber of Commerce, Tennessee Chamber of Commerce and Williamson Inc.