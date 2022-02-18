Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 7 | Friday, February 18, 2022

Top Davidson County residential sales for January 2022

Top residential real estate sales, December 2021, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
5026 Franklin Nashville 37220 1/24 Smith Gowffrey W Hazel Dev LLC $6,600,000
5070 Villa Crest Nashville 37220 1/11 Friends of Radnor Lake Rader David S $5,110,592
309 Walnut Nashville 37205 1/31 Landry Clark William; Landry Dayna Sugar 309 Walnut Drive LLC $4,260,000
1001 Montrose Nashville 37204 1/11 Ss Porter LLC Second Missionary Baptist Church Trustees $3,500,000
319 Lynnwood Nashville 37205 1/3 Revocable Living Trust Agreement McDonald Alice C; McDonald Michael A; Pace Ward $3,466,750
4012A Wallace Nashville 37215 1/14 Davies Melina Kevorkian Chestnut Infill Gp $3,408,022
1616 West End Nashville 37203 1/24 Madden Steven Holt 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $3,359,000
4112 Crestridge Nashville 37204 1/27 Ringer Bill D Trustee Church Stephen Trustee $3,350,000
124 Brookfield Nashville 37205 1/5 Kim Matt Euiyun Denbo William $3,000,000
207 3rd Nashville 37201 1/12 Jpw Residences LLC Estell Bobby $2,750,000
110 Lynnwood Nashville 37205 1/24 Jahangiri Ali Hensley Bert C $2,670,000
714 Starlit Nashville 37205 1/21 Waldrop Dixie D Volunteer State Dev LLC $2,400,000
3029 Lakeshore Old Hickory 37138 1/21 Lunardi Jeanine L Trustee Ingram Brandon $2,320,000
4425 Lealand Nashville 37204 1/13 Robinson Trevor A Province Builders LLC $2,300,000
4040 Franklin Nashville 37204 1/11 Father Ryan High School Inc Carbine James R $2,184,000
17 Park Nashville 37215 1/28 Terchila Ellen S Wallace Teresa Lynn $2,175,000
933 Caldwell Nashville 37204 1/20 Filipski Russell Andrady Autumn $2,025,000
3616 Hoods Hill Nashville 37215 1/18 Harrell Edward Grant Patterson Thompson B Jr $1,937,500
6816 Fleetwood Nashville 37205 1/27 Tremblay Troy Td Ventures LLC $1,900,000
4018B Lealand Nashville 37204 1/10 McSimov Shane Mason Derrick Trustee $1,850,000
4302 Glen Eden Nashville 37205 1/11 Griffin Michael R Trustee Hirt Andrew Louis $1,800,000
805 AZURA LNDG Old Hickory 37138 1/4 David Daphne G; David Eric J Vallett Deborah G; Vallett Jeffrey William $1,799,000
3503 Richards Nashville 37215 1/3 JB Partners Lorance Kevin A $1,775,000
1108 Safety Harbor Old Hickory 37138 1/3 LDM Safety Harbor Holdings LLC Williamson Charles $1,730,000
6021 Post Nashville 37205 1/24 Compton Charo Mae Mfi Nashville LLC $1,635,900
609 Ward Old Hickory 37138 1/26 Fry David Oneill Jessica L Trustee $1,635,000
3621 Westbrook Nashville 37205 1/18 Malone Caroline Wells David $1,610,000
5129 Franklin Nashville 37220 1/10 Kain James F Jjlr Investments LLC $1,600,000
4164 Outer Nashville 37204 1/28 Spilkin Simon Giompoletti Jason B $1,525,000
114 37th Nashville 37209 1/11 Andrew E Kudera Revocable Trust 1999 Loftis Donald $1,450,000
904 Gale Nashville 37204 1/27 Maltese James P Nashville Const Co Inc $1,450,000
904A Gale Nashville 37204 1/21 Norton Kevin Patrick Nashville Const Co Inc $1,449,000
920B2 Acklen Nashville 37203 1/14 Lindsley Megan Bockman Jason $1,411,606
3426 Stokesmont Nashville 37215 1/5 Kunze Claiborne White Pines Building Group LLC $1,400,000
1727 Linden Nashville 37212 1/21 Cartwright Misty Lane Swann Robert Glen $1,400,000
520 Hobbs Creek Nashville 37215 1/11 Gehring Thomas G Trustee Haury & Smith Cont Inc $1,350,000
6040 Jocelyn Hollow Nashville 37205 1/5 Edwards William D Trustee White Donald Scott Trustee $1,350,000
4300 Lindawood Nashville 37215 1/3 Jb Partners Clanton Janet L Estate $1,325,000
59 Brookwood Nashville 37205 1/13 Yousem Jordan Benjamin Aspen Construction LLC $1,325,000
111 Bellevue Nashville 37205 1/4 Stephanie L Mallen Management Trust Knutson Michelle; Knutson Sally $1,300,000
3813 Nevada Nashville 37209 1/13 Hamilton James Stuart Ls-Tg Home Fund LLC $1,300,000
59 Brookwood Nashville 37205 1/5 McCullough Kathalleyne Aspen Construction LLC $1,299,000
3709 Estes Nashville 37215 1/27 Simpson John Blair Marvin S Jr $1,275,000
6040 Hill Nashville 37209 1/12 Jones Wendy Stonehouse Const LLC $1,275,000
2115 Fairfax Nashville 37212 1/11 2111 Fairfax Ave LLC Simpson John $1,255,000
1417 Eastland Nashville 37206 1/4 Anderson Jordan Campbell Matthew Dolan $1,244,000
3903 Nevada Nashville 37209 1/18 Fast Nathan Jean Lafitte Designs LLC $1,225,000
519 Crieve Nashville 37220 1/12 Templeton Natasha B Champion John C $1,200,000
263 Fairway Nashville 37214 1/5 Ceule Denise Hollywood Karen $1,200,000
700 1st Nashville 37201 1/4 505 Eve Properties LLC Oii Property Lp $1,200,000
1208 Linden Nashville 37212 1/13 Kusserow Paul Trustee Bodytko Cassandra $1,175,000
4483 Heath Nashville 37221 1/5 Gerald David Allison Revocable Trust Blackhawk Iii LLC $1,155,000
1019 Davidson Nashville 37206 1/12 Dottie Lee Properties LLC Metropolitan Const LLC $1,150,000
5336 Stanford Nashville 37215 1/11 Gray Harrison Smith Dorothy Boren Estate $1,150,000
914 Kirkwood Nashville 37204 1/12 Hoar Madeleine Rockwood Piper Mark $1,150,000
1213B Sigler Nashville 37203 1/18 Mondello Timothy Prestige Pmc LLC $1,140,000
8638 Poplar Creek Nashville 37221 1/11 Johnson Melissa Franklin Cartwright Jennifer M $1,139,000
3706 Granny White Nashville 37204 1/20 Kocher Ryan Pritchett-Pate Yvonne $1,135,000
1102 Sigler Nashville 37203 1/24 Schaefer Lee Schaefer Patrick $1,120,000
915 Battlefield Nashville 37204 1/12 Adkins Amy Young Stallings Sarah C $1,075,000
5929 Pettus Antioch 37013 1/26 Muckala Raymond M Mann Joseph $1,055,000
146 Haverford Nashville 37205 1/18 Dacus Ryan J Mulloy Eugene G Jr $1,050,000
1243 Saxon Nashville 37215 1/3 Gertie Q LLC Saxon Drive LLC $1,050,000
504 Hamilton Nashville 37203 1/26 Ray Lindsay E Baxter Joshua $1,050,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 1/19 Bone Harold G Jr Kelley Ann Marie $1,050,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 1/10 Siya Hospitality LLC 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $1,049,000
4421 Alcott Nashville 37215 1/4 Amden Jessica; Amden Jose Ragghianti Mary K $1,046,000
3000 Poston Nashville 37203 1/27 Stone Jonathan David Chapman Marshall $1,025,000
2148 Timberwood Nashville 37215 1/12 Hatfield Retta Jane Hatfield Jeffrey S $1,010,000
1829 Primrose Nashville 37212 1/11 Chen Dennis Cavarretta Samuel L $1,000,000
235 Foxboro Madison 37115 1/5 Anderson Paul J Jr Copeland Robert F Jr $1,000,000
559 Little Channing Nashville 37212 1/12 Kelley Deborah K Linden Row Res LLC $995,000
183 Moultrie Nashville 37205 1/11 Peckenpaugh William Iii Hofman Mara Trustee $990,000
1037 Southside Nashville 37203 1/4 Ap Music City Real Estate LLC Dc Nashville Real Estate II LLC $983,180
1000A Trinity Nashville 37218 1/27 Brustein Toshimi Up Partnership Gp $975,000
3800 Dakota Nashville 37209 1/3 Morton Skylor Tyson Benjamin J $952,000
1031 14th Nashville 37212 1/27 Whitmer Natalie 1029 14Th Avenue Part LLC $950,000
555 Church Nashville 37219 1/14 Doulis John 2300 Cumberland Res LLC $950,000
1410B Edgehill Nashville 37212 1/28 Vucovich Megan M Hadley William D Jr $950,000
1021 Paris Nashville 37204 1/11 Walsh Robert Charping Carolyn R $950,000
1400 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37208 1/11 Ata Orion LLC Cold Af LLC $950,000
4640 Chalmers Nashville 37215 1/5 Colclasure Company LLC CS Holdings 2 LLC $948,159
123 Elmhurst Nashville 37207 1/12 Crawford Alina Rhow Properties LLC $939,500
507 32nd Nashville 37212 1/19 Maxcountry Prop LLC Fast Nathan $935,000
828 Belton Nashville 37205 1/3 McCain Matthew David Collison Keith E $925,000
1616 West End Nashville 37203 1/13 1600 West End Ave LLC 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $917,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 1/27 Alexander Gloria Graham Maradi Nv LLC $911,800
1616 West End Nashville 37203 1/3 Frech Edward John 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $905,000
4201 Glynda Nashville 37216 1/11 Krotman Devin Robert Wyckoff Timothy $901,000
550 Harding Nashville 37211 1/26 Sikon Joseph Robert; Sikon Sarah Catherine Pinnacle Stone Enterprises Inc $900,000
746 Peach Orchard Nashville 37204 1/4 Parker John Michael Parker Mike $900,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 1/31 Warburton Geoffrey Stover Matthew Craig $900,000
623 27th Nashville 37209 1/28 Anderson John Samuel Broda Robert A Sr $900,000
1038 Greenwood Nashville 37206 1/14 Gaskins Bryan Keith Bettis Jerrod $885,000
609 Clematis Nashville 37205 1/26 Jones James Bruce Jr Roberson David H $879,000
17 Roehrig Old Hickory 37138 1/31 Wilson Clare Seabright Drees Premier Homes Inc $868,320
1113 Riverwood Nashville 37216 1/3 Johnston Andrew Galyean Carey $865,000
1026 Fairwin Nashville 37216 1/27 Gilkeson Gareth Sun Country Homes LLC $865,000
79 Ravenwood Hills Nashville 37215 1/13 Ncintyre James Philip Jr Zillow Homes Property Trust $859,300
1616 West End Nashville 37203 1/12 Rooker George L Jr 1600 West End Ave Part LLC $859,000
1814 Beech Nashville 37203 1/21 Gascoigne Adriana Whitten Ryan J $854,784
1732 Boxwood Nashville 37211 1/5 TE Kelly D&A Ventures LLC $850,000
2910 Felicia Nashville 37209 1/12 Felicia 10 LLC Zvezda 2 LLC $850,000
731 26th Nashville 37208 1/27 Simpson Brooke R E3 Construction Bd Capital LLC $830,611
1025 Tabitha Old Hickory 37138 1/4 Hulbrock John M Francis Steve A $825,000
1008 Salyer Nashville 37205 1/10 Andrew Marshall LLC Cavallo Maria $825,000
6425 Currywood Nashville 37205 1/20 Landon Dev Group LLC Jnbw Properties LLC $825,000
3452 Crestridge Nashville 37204 1/11 Begue Jason R Adamson Lori $815,000
3702 Sentinel Nashville 37209 1/28 Jenkins Benjamin Tucker Potter Brothers Const LLC $814,000
4417 Belmont Park Nashville 37215 1/14 Kurry Christina Lee Currey Dodothy Gene $805,000
4513 Illinois Nashville 37209 1/12 McGrath Robert J Hill Stephen Lee $801,000
4643 Clarksville Nashville 37218 1/18 Swetts Real Estate Inv Inc Moore Nicholas D $800,000
1733 Boxwood Nashville 37211 1/3 Mackie Camee Lee Adler Kenneth J $800,000

