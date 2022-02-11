Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 11, 2022

Stocks gain ground, oil prices fall as Ukraine tensions ease

The Associated Press

Updated 3:11PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks ended broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors welcomed signs that tensions might ease in Ukraine.

The S&P 500 rose 1.6%, the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 2.5% and U.S. benchmark crude slid 3.6%.

Moscow said some troops near Ukraine's borders would begin returning to their bases, however U.S. President Joe Biden said that claim remains unverified.

Bond yields rose after another indicator on inflation came in higher than expected.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.05% after the government reported that inflation at the wholesale level surged 9.7% from a year earlier in January.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0