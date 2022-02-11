Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 11, 2022

Stocks close lower as Wall Street watches Ukraine tensions

The Associated Press

Updated 3:10PM
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday as the U.S. moved to close its embassy in Ukraine amid heightened geopolitical tensions over the thousands of Russian troops that have been amassing on the border.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% after having been down as much as 1.2%. Financial, health care and energy companies were among the biggest weights dragging the market lower.

The broader market took a sharp turn lower Friday after the White House warned that Russia could invade Ukraine soon.

European markets fell sharply and crude oil prices rose. The yield on the 10-year note rose to 2%.

