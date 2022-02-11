Police: Louisville mayoral candidate unharmed in shooting

VOL. 46 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 11, 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A prominent Democratic mayoral candidate in Louisville was shot at in his campaign office Monday but he was not struck, though a bullet grazed a piece of his clothing, police said.

A suspect was apprehended near Craig Greenberg's campaign office in Kentucky's largest city, police said, adding they had not determined a motive. There were no injuries, police said.

Greenberg said in a social media post that "my team and I are fortunately all safe," adding: "Thank you for the outpouring of support."

Multiple shots rang out Monday morning and a piece of Greenberg's clothing that he was wearing was struck, police said in a statement.

Preliminary information indicated that Greenberg appeared to have been the intended target, police said.

"It does appear ... that one individual in particular was targeted, and that is one of our mayoral candidates, Craig Greenberg," Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said during a media briefing.

The suspect appeared to have acted alone, police said.

Greenberg and his staff were safely evacuated from the building, police said.

The suspect was apprehended outside the building shortly after the shooting, Shields said.

Greenberg launched his mayoral campaign last year and has built a big fundraising lead in a crowded race to succeed outgoing Mayor Greg Fischer.

Greenberg, a prominent businessman, worked as CEO of 21c Museum Hotels and also served on the University of Louisville board of trustees for a couple years.

Charles Booker, a Louisville Democrat running for the U.S. Senate, called the shooting a "critical reminder of the work we must do to realize true community safety."