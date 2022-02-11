Tennessee lawmakers confirm judge to criminal appeals court

VOL. 46 | NO. 6 | Friday, February 11, 2022

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have confirmed a Shelby County judge for an opening on the state Court of Criminal Appeals.

The Republican-supermajority General Assembly voted Thursday to confirm John W. Campbell Sr.

Campbell was a criminal court judge for the 30th Judicial District, which covers Shelby County and Memphis. He previously was an assistant district attorney for 27 years.

Campbell fills a vacancy created by Judge Alan Glenn's retirement.

The court has a "vital role in ensuring the fair and equitable administration of justice in our state, and I am honored to take the bench with my new colleagues," Campbell said in a news release.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee selected Campbell in January from three candidates recommended by a nominating panel.

The 12-member court sits monthly in panels of three in Jackson, Knoxville, Nashville and other places as necessary. Court of Criminal Appeals judges face a "yes-no" retention election every eight years.