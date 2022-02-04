Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 46 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 4, 2022

Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street with more help from tech

The Associated Press

Updated 3:13PM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, putting the market further into the green for the week after a solid gain a day earlier. The S&P 500 rose 1.5%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.9% and the Nasdaq rose 2.1%.

Technology and communications stocks led the way higher. Chipmaker Nvidia rose 6.4%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 1.95%, the highest it's been since before the pandemic began.

Chipotle Mexican Grill jumped 10.2%. The company reported strong quarterly results after raising its menu prices 4% in December as it faced higher costs for beef and labor.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0