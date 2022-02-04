Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 46 | NO. 5 | Friday, February 4, 2022

Entertainment Weekly, InStyle and Health to go only-digital

NEW YORK (AP) — A clutch of lifestyle and pop culture magazine titles — including Entertainment Weekly, InStyle and Health — will end their print editions and go digital-only.

The six magazines — also counting EatingWell, Parents and People en Español — were formerly owned by Meredith Corporation and will be available only online starting April.

Other former Meredith brands will keep their print runs for now, including People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living and Food & Wine.

"It is not news to anyone that there has been a pronounced shift in readership and advertising from print to digital, and as a result, for a few important brands, print is no longer serving the brand's core purpose," Dotdash Meredith CEO Neil Vogel said in a memo to his staff obtained by The Associated Press.

The shutdown comes only months after IAC/Interactive Corp, parent company of DotDash Meredith, acquired the titles from Meredith for $1.8 billion in October. The deal closed in December.

The move was first reported by The Wall Street Journal and is just the latest sign of print media's declining circulation and revenue. The move will lead to 200 jobs being cut, mostly supporting the print operations. It represents less than 5% of the company employee population.

"Naysayers will interpret this as another nail in print's coffin," Vogel wrote. "They couldn't be more wrong — print remains core to Dotdash Meredith."

